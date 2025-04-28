Stagecoach East adds new and extended bus services to provide vital links for Bedford passengers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bedford’s biggest bus operator is set to introduce a new service to link central Bedford with a major business park, and will extend other key links, as it continues to get local people where they want to go in the town.

Stagecoach East has announced service updates that will come into effect on Sunday, 1st June – these will mean that a new Service 20 will be introduced between Bedford Bus Station and Priory Business Park, via London Road, to provide an additional connection across the town. Service 20 will operate Monday to Friday at peak times.

Meanwhile, Service 3 will be extended to Shortstown during the day, replacing the current Service 9 which will now provide an evening service to Shortstown. Service 3 will run every 30 minutes, alongside the 9A and 9B, Monday to Saturday, and hourly on Sundays. This will provide a combined frequency of every 15 minutes to Shortstown at peak times.

In response to customer feedback, Services 9A, 9B and 9D, between Bedford and Stevenage, will now operate via Stevenage Old Town between Lister Hospital and Stevenage Bus Station.

Also, Service 905 between Bedford, St Neots and Cambridge, will see timetable changes to improve punctuality, reliability, and overall efficiency due to on-going roadworks and congestion. These adjustments will also enhance evening and Sunday connections with Service X5.

Service X5, between Bedford, Milton Keynes and Oxford, and the MK1 and LAX, serving Bedford, Milton Keynes, Luton and Luton Airport will also see timetable changes to improve punctuality and reliability.

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “Bedford and the wider Bedfordshire region are exciting places to operate, and we always want to adapt our services to best meet the needs of local people. These changes will bring new opportunities for local people to get out and about by bus – to meet friends and family, to go shopping, or get to work. So, this is a great chance to give the bus a go – hop on board and let us take you where you need to go!”

-- To find out more about your local bus services, please see the Stagecoach app - www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/national/stagecoachbusapp.