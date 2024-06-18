Ryanair flash sale: 58 holiday destinations you can fly to from £12.99 including Menorca and Barcelona

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 18th Jun 2024, 11:31 BST
  • Ryanair has launched a flash sale for 48 hours, with discounts on last-minute summer flights
  • Prices start at £12.99 across dozens of holiday destinations
  • The sale ends at midnight tomorrow (Wednesday June 19)

Ryanair has launched another flash sale - with flights as low as £12.99 for 48 hours.

The airline is offering discounts on last-minute flights throughout June and July. From sunny beaches and beautiful hiking spots to historic city breaks, there are hundreds of routes included in the sale.

Ryanair have launched a 48-hour flash sale, with flights starting from £12.99 (Photo by National World/Getty Images/Kaveh Kazemi/Jaime Reina)Ryanair have launched a 48-hour flash sale, with flights starting from £12.99 (Photo by National World/Getty Images/Kaveh Kazemi/Jaime Reina)
Ryanair have launched a 48-hour flash sale, with flights starting from £12.99 (Photo by National World/Getty Images/Kaveh Kazemi/Jaime Reina) | National World/Getty Images/Kaveh Kazemi/Jaime Reina

The flash sale launched today (Tuesday June 18) and ends at midnight tomorrow (Wednesday June 19). It’s the second surprise sale in the last week.

Ryanair’s head of communications, Jade Kirwan, said: “We have just launched an incredible 48hr flash sale with flights from £16.99 right across our network.

“Whether you’re seeking adventure, sunny beaches, or a new destination to explore, you’re sure to find it across Ryanair’s industry leading network of sun and city break destinations, including longstanding hotspots like Paris, Berlin, Brussels, Cologne, Edinburgh, London, Prague, Bordeaux, and or Olbia.”

58 holiday destinations you can fly to from £12.99

Hundreds of flights are discounted, but these destinations are among the cheapest - available at a number of UK airports from £12.99.

  1. Aalborg
  2. Aarhus
  3. Belfast
  4. Barcelona
  5. Barcelona Reus
  6. Bergerac
  7. Beziers Cap d’Agde
  8. Bologna
  9. Bordeaux
  10. Berlin Brandenburg
  11. Billund
  12. Brive
  13. Brno
  14. Brussels Charleroi
  15. Carcassonne
  16. Cologne
  17. Copenhagen
  18. Cork 
  19. Dublin
  20. Dubrovnik
  21. Dusseldorf Weeze
  22. Edinburgh
  23. Eindhoven
  24. Frankfurt Han
  25. Goteborg Landvetter
  26. Hamburg
  27. Ibiza
  28. Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden
  29. Kerry
  30. Klagenfurt
  31. Knock
  32. La Rochelle
  33. Limoges
  34. Madrid
  35. Marseille
  36. Memmingen
  37. Menorca
  38. Milan Bergamo
  39. Milan Malpensa
  40. Nantes
  41. Newquay Cornwall
  42. Osijek
  43. Oslo Torp
  44. Ouarzazate
  45. Orebo
  46. Palma de Mallorca
  47. Perpignan
  48. Pisa
  49. Poitiers
  50. Rijeka
  51. Rimini
  52. Rodez
  53. Santiago
  54. Shannon
  55. Szczecin
  56. Tours Loire Valley
  57. Venice M.Polo
  58. Zadar

How to book discounted flights in the Ryanair flash sale

Ryanair’s flash sale includes hundreds of budget flights to Europe and beyond.

Discounted flights are available until midnight on Wednesday June 19 on the Ryanair website

