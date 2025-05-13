Residents and MP demand action over proposed cuts to bus services in Bedford and Kempston

Residents have organised a petition over concerns about cuts to bus services.

Stagecoach announced it was changing some bus services across Bedfordshire from June 1.

And Bedford & Kempston MP Mohammad Yasin has also written to the mayor Tom Wootton following the news.

He joined Queen’s Park residents and councillors Nesreen Akhtar and Mohammed Masud to get petitions signed against the proposed route changes and reduction to the No 8 service, and lack of enforcement against illegally parked vehicles on street corners and across zebra crossings.

In his letter, Mr Yasin questions what action the council is taking following other proposed cuts to bus services 5, 7, 9 and 9c via Elms Farm, Woodside, Queen’s Park and Great Denham and Shortstown. Mr Yasin is also demanding action over illegally parked cars blocking some bus routes, the reason cited by Stagecoach behind the decision to amend some routes.

He said: “I am particularly concerned that one justification for amending the route 8 through Queen’s Park is that buses are struggling to access roads due to illegally parked cars, an issue, alongside many others, that my office has raised with your administration.”

And went on to say: “Can I query the apparent lack of enforcement action and ask what steps the leadership at the council is taking to tackle illegal parking and other examples of anti social behaviour?

"These cuts seem at odds with your plans for improvement and I would be interested to hear how you will take account of them when considering future service provision.”

Mr Yasin also took the opportunity to underline how crucial a reliable bus services was to supporting the infrastructure necessary to support future plans for the town including the building of a theme park on the outskirts of Bedford.

He said: "You and I, alongside other elected representatives and hard working officers of the council, have had cause to celebrate recently confirmation of the Universal Studios project.

"I am minded to ask what impact a decimated public transport network will have on the lives of residents who live and work in Bedford - how can we welcome leisure visitors and associated inward investment without the adequate management of existing infrastructure.”

A Bedford Borough Council spokesman said: “The council has been in active discussions with Stagecoach about these changes and has worked to mitigate the impact of them where possible.

“While this offers some temporary reassurance, and may cause some uncertainty for bus users, we are committed to continuing to work with bus operators to explore sustainable solutions.

“Unfortunately, as bus services are run commercially, the council does not have direct control over decisions made by operators.”

