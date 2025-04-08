Potential game changer for Northampton to Bedford

Bedford-Northampton complimentary arm

BRTA calls on councils and agencies to look at a new-build Bedford-Northampton rail link to connect each of these growing towns together and inform more footfall and spend on a more sustainable basis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

British Regional Transport Association (BRTA) and predecessors have long called for support for looking afresh for reopening this former rail link anew, as studied done 20 years ago showed a new case and now with Universal Studios Theme Park and East-West Rail, electrification north of Bedford and Northampton's expansion, the missing link in a Brighton-London-Bedford-Birmingham arc is the link between Bedford and Northampton.

There's also a growing freight demand which could make this new rail link and diverse life-line to save land for other uses and enable speedier connectivity between the regions it would serve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BRTA CEO Richard Pill said "BRTA calls on local councils and other agencies to pool resources and study anew this rail link idea in the new context.

Growing populations, the push for growth, regeneration and back to work agendas all demand the better public transport is provided to enable that to happen.

Add to these trends the Universal Theme Park at the Bedford area, with 8 million visitors per year, we will need better radial rail access if congestion, pollution and erosion of the quality of life is to be avoided."

More information can be found on the BRTA Website: https://brtarail.com/b2n/