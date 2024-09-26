Passengers warned of severe disruption between London St Pancras and Bedford on the Midland Mainline over Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Midland Mainline is set to be closed between London St Pancras and Bedford for nine days over Christmas.

Passengers looking to travel over the festive season between December 21 and 29, are advised to plan their journey ahead.

Network Rail engineers will be carrying out a number of projects between London St Pancras and Bedford, including:

Replacing the bridge deck on a road over rail bridge at Agar Grove in Camden.

Continuing work to upgrade the overhead lines, which power trains, between London St Pancras and Bedford.

Installing a new bridge under the railway to provide access to Radlett Strategic Freight interchange.

Lots of other maintenance and renewal jobs to improve safety and the reliability of the railway network.

As a result, between Saturday 21 and Sunday December 29, there will be no East Midlands Railway (EMR) services between London St Pancras and Bedford. Thameslink train services will not run between London St Pancras and Harpenden.

Journeys between London St Pancras and destinations on the Midland Main Line, including Luton Airport Parkway, St Albans, Bedford, Nottingham, Derby and Sheffield will take longer and involve replacement bus services.

In addition, between Friday 27 and Sunday December 29, there will be no Thameslink train services between London St Pancras and London Bridge as engineering work is carried out to upgrade the tracks.

Mark Budden, route director for Network Rail’s East Midlands route said: “We’re sorry that this essential work will cause significant disruption to journeys for many people over the festive period. We’ve worked hard to make sure the work will be completed as quickly and safely as possible.

“We’re deploying hundreds of people to carry out dozens of jobs to prevent further disruption at another time. Once complete this essential work will mean passengers will have smoother, faster and more reliable journeys.

“Timetables will start to be published this weekend so we’re advising anyone planning to travel between Saturday 21 and Sunday 29 December to check your whole journey, including connections as soon as you can.

“Though most of the network will be open as normal, there is engineering work on several parts of the network on different dates over the festive period.”

Passengers who usually take the train north from London St Pancras will need to use different London stations and connecting buses to reach their destinations.

EMR passengers can take West Coast Main Line services from London Euston to Milton Keynes to catch buses to Bedford where they will join their EMR train.

Thameslink passengers travelling to destinations between London and north of Harpenden will take East Coast Main Line services from London Kings Cross to Hitchin or Potters Bar, where they can connect to rail replacement bus services to Luton Airport Parkway, or St Albans City and Harpenden. Thameslink trains will be operating from these stations to Bedford.

Buses will replace trains between London St Pancras and Harpenden.

Additional staff will also be on hand at stations to keep passengers on the move as rail replacement services will be busy and journeys will take longer than expected.

Customers are being encouraged to check National Rail Enquiries before they travel.