Oakley school gets additional bus stop

By Stephen Kiely
Contributor
Published 10th Jan 2025, 14:33 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2025, 14:44 GMT
An additional stop at Lincroft Academy in Oakley is among the updated to bus services in Bedford that are set to go live in February.

Service 51 will now stop at the Lincroft Academy grounds to provide a further travel option from Sunday 23rd February, Meanwhile, Service 8 will revert to running between the bus station and Great Denham only, as an hourly service.

Elsewhere, Services 1, 5, 10, 53, 905 and the MK1 will also see minor punctuality updates to their timetables, to help ensure that the timetables match the timings that a bus is actually able to achieve through busy traffic, particularly in view of the continued disruption caused by the Black Cat/A428 roadworks.

The X5 Service’s Monday to Friday trip from Milton Keynes to Bedford will not leave at 6.47am, instead of 6.57am.

David BodenDavid Boden
David Boden, Business Development Director of Stagecoach East, said: “We are delighted to be make it easier for the young people at Lincroft Academy to get to school. It is so important that we allow the next generations to take up their educational opportunities.

"At the same time, we like to take a down-to-earth approach, meaning that our timetables need to reflect the actual times that buses can achieve through out busy region.”

