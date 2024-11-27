loveholidays launches biggest-ever Black Friday sale - deals from £159pp

The UK’s largest online travel agent, loveholidays, has launched its biggest-ever Black Friday sale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Running until December 3, those looking to save on their next getaway can secure fantastic savings with thousands of deals included in the loveholidays sale.

Top deals include:

Egypt: 7 nights at Tivoli Hotel Aqua Park, flying from London Gatwick, from £199pp in February, 2025

Turkey: 7 nights at Noxinn Deluxe, flying from London Stansted, from £369pp in May, 2025

Greek Islands: 7 nights at Heronissos Hotel, flying from London Gatwick, from £369pp in May, 2025Canary Islands: 7 nights at Coral Cotillo Beach Hotel, flying from London Stansted, from £389pp in June, 2025

Plus, this year the online travel agent is offering up to £450 off selected long haul holidays, £350 off selected 5-star holidays and £200 off selected city breaks.

UP TO £450 OFF SELECTED LONG HAUL HOLIDAYS

Flights and 7 nights at Millennium Plaza Downtown Hotel in Dubai, UAE from £569pp

Flights and 7 nights at Krystal Cancun in Cancun, Mexico from £919pp

Flights and 7 nights at Sunscape Dominicus La Romana in Bayahibe, Dominican Republic from £949pp

UP TO £350 OFF SELECTED 5-STAR HOLIDAYS

Flights and 7 nights at Justiniano Deluxe Resort in Antalya, Turkey from £289pp

Flights and 7 nights at Radisson Blu Golden Sands Resort in Mellieha, Malta from £569pp

Flights and 7 nights at LUX* Grand Gaube in Grand Gaube, Mauritius from £1,179pp

UP TO £200 OFF SELECTED CITY BREAKS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flights and 3 nights at Smart Hotel Budapest in Budapest, Hungary from £159pp

Flights and 3 nights at Raganelli in Rome, Italy from £199pp

Flights and 3 nights at Hotel van de Vijsel in Amsterdam, Holland from £199pp

Shoppers have the flexibility to secure their dream holiday with deposits starting from just £25 per person and convenient pay-monthly plans, ensuring an easy and stress-free booking process.

They can also book with confidence knowing that all loveholidays packages are ATOL protected.

To browse all of the online travel agent’s Black Friday deals, visit www.loveholidays.com/holidays/black-friday-holidays.html.