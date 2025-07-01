Grant Palmer Ltd launches improved bus service for Oakley and Clapham

Improved bus service for Oakley and Clapham

Grant Palmer Ltd, Bedfordshire’s family owned bus company are pleased to announce improvements to service 25 following the withdrawal of service 51.

From Monday 28th July 2025, service 25 will have additional peak time journeys between Bedford and Oakley following the withdrawal of the Stagecoach East 51 route. The new timetable will provide buses for students at Lincroft Academy as well as a later weekday journey from Bedford at 19:05 for Oakley and Clapham.

The new timetable will be available from the operator’s website as well as through printed timetable guides, ensuring everyone has access to the new schedule.

Thomas Manship, Commercial Manager for Grant Palmer Ltd adds “We have been proud to serve Oakley and Clapham for over a decade with our great value fares, modern buses and hand picked driving team. The new bus timetable will replace journeys cancelled by Stagecoach ensuring residents in Oakley and Clapham continue to have a direct bus link to Bedford Town Centre.”

Grant Palmer have confirmed they will continue to hold down the price of single fares on the route- all single fares are £2 for adults and children.

For more information about service 25 and all other Grant Palmer services please see grantpalmer.com