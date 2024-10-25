Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

David Hughes, the new CEO of EWR Co (since June) met with BFARe (Bedford For a Re Consultation) and local representatives on Tuesday (October 22).

He took a close look at the challenges faced by EWR and the impacted Bedfordshire communities between the Midland and East Coast Mainlines.

In addition to the Fairhill locality three further topographically challenging areas were stopped at and discussed before a final view of the flat expanse of Bedfordshire to the south of the town beyond the Great Ouse River was discussed. A final presentation and parting words at Roxton Village Hall concluded the three-hour visit.

David Hughes was left in no doubt about the difficult and potentially extremely costly construction challenges of Route E and was appreciative of the chance to see up close for the first time the issues that EWR have consistently glossed over. His staff will have briefed him in general terms but clearly, he was presented with additional dimensions of concern that hadn’t been brought to his attention.

The group photo on arrival at Fairhill shows from the left: Steve Arnold BFAReWill Gallagher Strategy Director, Rob Milner Project Manager CS3, Mo Alserdare Project Manager Bedford Town, David Hughes CEO, Peter Norris BFARe, Colleen Atkins Ward Cllr Harpur, Zara Layne Ward Cllr Harpur, Eric Cooper BFARe,

Further participants included Phillipa Simms Clapham PC Chair, Keren Wilkins Claphan Park residents, Bernadette Russell Ravensden PC Chair, Cllr John Mabberley, Cllr Gordon Johnston and Justin Griffiths Roxton PC Chair.

During the final discussion David Hughes stressed that there was still a hard core of support within the treasury for the EWR concept. He also indicated that he had recently met with the Bedfordshire Hospitals Board of Directors who has expressed satisfaction with the planned improvements in the vicinity of the hospital south site.

All eyes will be on the Chancellor next Wednesday to learn if the Government is willing to agree further funding of this project. If EWR receives the go ahead it will endeavour to launch the planned Non-Statutory Consultation before Christmas.