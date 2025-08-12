Cleveland - celebrating the Man of Steel's return to "reel" roots - is super, man!

Superman strives to save the planet - and DC Studios' universe - in the recently released big screen blockbuster. It’s the latest cinematic reboot that ensures superhuman heroics return to their Ohio roots.

This fitting film tribute sees Cleveland morph into Metropolis, drawing on the visionary skills of locals Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster who created the character almost a century ago.

Brits will "believe a man can fly" on arrival at Hopkins International, which is resplendent in "Red-Blue Blur" the familiar famed shades of Smallville's Krypton Crusader.

This reporter - more excitable than mild-mannered - discovered why the birthplace of the Clark Kent comic strip is also out of this world.

Cleveland, popularly dubbed The Land, similarly soars the heights as a must-visit location offering attractions that live up to the fearless crime-fighter's signature "S". For super, man!

Where to stay: Fidelity Hotel opened its decorative doors this year.

It breathes new life into the iconic, century-old Baker Building. With almost 100 custom-designed rooms and suites housed in 11 storeys many offer unrivalled cityscape views. The luxurious pillows help to provide the ultimate intimate boutique experience.

Inspired by its Gilded Age origins, the impressive property seamlessly blends olde worlde glamour with modern-day style. Bespoke works by neighbourhood artists help to create a unique experience, unwaveringly committed to "connection, collaboration and community advancement".

Where to go: Downtown's cultural heritage remains as rich as Rockefeller - John D that is, who is among the high society shakers who moved to Euclid Avenue, making it a pre-1930s Millionaires' Row. Movie buffs won't want to miss Higbee's Department Store, star of festive film A Christmas Story - while the Cleveland Trust Rotunda Building accommodates arguably the US's (therefore the world's) grandest grocery store.

In Playhouse Square you can visit 12 vaudevillian theatres - restored to their former glory to stage shows such as Tony multi-award winning musical Kimberly Akimbo. A young Tom Hanks first trod the boards there before gaining stardom.

Sports fans are also superbly catered for. The city houses NFL side the Browns - one of American football's historic franchises - while over at Progressive Field, Major League baseball team the Guardians entertain in their impressive stadium that houses 35,000 fans - and that's just a ball park figure! To complete the hat-trick the Cleveland Cavaliers can be seen in basketball action.

And Cleveland continues to hit the right notes with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Paraphrasing the words of the Rolling Stones, who feature there, ‘I know it's only Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but I like it’ And what's not to like about the record player-shaped seven storey mecca for music, undergoing a £102 million expansion. Among its thousands of exhibits are Michael Jackson's Billie Jean glove to late, great The Who drummer Keith Moon's school report calling him "idiotic".

Culture vultures also swarm to University Circle's Museum of Natural History, which is listed among the world's most beautiful museums. Another treat is The Museum of Art with free viewing of 66,000 works - including some by Salvador Dali, Claude Monet and pop art pioneer Andy Warhol.

There's a reason USA Today voted Cuyahoga River the best Urban Kayaking Spot and Great Lakes Watersports offers elite athletes (and we arthritic, asthmatic senior citizens!) the chance to paddle our own canoe up or downstream to immerse ourselves in the unrivalled urban views.

Even the Bridges in Cleveland have something to offer. The Hope Memorial Bridge is flanked by eight art deco statues called the Guardians of Traffic - just try and keep your eyes on the road!

It leads to a multi-sensory experience, savouring sights, sounds and smells of Ohio City's West Side Market. Its vaulted tile ceiling has covered a vast selection of foods since 1912, and has undergone a £51 million transformation. After the food, enjoy a true taste of small batch ale with a behind the scenes Great Lakes Brewing Company VIP Experience.

And take time to visit the former homes of Jerry and Joe, who gifted the world America’s first comic book superhero. Today's film-goers will recognise the Leader Building doubling as the Daily Planet offices while Cleveland Arcade will be familiar to those who have seen Superman and Lois Lane's airborne kiss over the city.

Where to dine and drink: East Fourth Street - a pedestrianised entertainment district strung with shimmering lights is packed with esteemed eateries. It’s the place to go for fine food and convivial company.

‘Piled pig parts plates’, easier to eat than say, are among Mabel’s BBQ specials while you can also polish off a ‘Polish Girl’ sausage sandwich, messy as it is impressive. But if it's 'Modern Grandma’ cuisine you’re after, try neighbouring Cordelia’s Kitchen Counter.

Butcher and the Brewer majors in rustic farmhouse fare, infused by artisan flavours washed down by beers embodying a modern approach to classic brewing. The nearby newly-opened Jolene’s Honky Tonk is a colourful C&W bar celebrating the likes of Dolly Parton.

Just around Irishtown Bend, Merwin’s Wharf features a warehouse district diner menu that is far from flat. I enjoyed the locally snagged Walleye fish, accompanied by music from the Blue Lunch blues band, knowingly dedicating Don't Roll Those Bloodshot Eyes At Me to "our friend from across The Pond".

The W Sports Bar, the city's only site aimed specifically at female fans, serves success on a plate in the shape of Champion Chips, Clutch Crudité and Comeback Calamari. This was a visit made all the more enjoyable by cheering the England Lionesses as they lifted the Euros trophy.

I left Cleveland wanting more of this city’s experience. Thank you Jerry and Joe for opening up Superman's world for us.

Travel facts

For more information, visit thisiscleveland.com

Travellers can now fly direct to Cleveland from Dublin with Aer Lingus. The flight launched in May 2023 and operates six times a week during summer and five times a week during the rest of the year, with connections from London Heathrow, Manchester, Edinburgh and Glasgow. Passengers carry out their pre-clearance in Dublin so that, on arrival at Cleveland airport, they can avoid immigration queues, quickly collect their luggage and start their Cleveland experience immediately. Prices each way from 229 Euros. Book at aerlingus.com

1 . Contributed The Hope Memorial Bridge is flanked by art deco statues called the Guardians of Traffic Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Tom Hanks first trod the boards in a Playhouse Square theatre Photo: Submitted Photo Sales