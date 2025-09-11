Bus operator offers special discount price for travel in Bedford
Stagecoach East’s special promotion is now live, meaning that a DayRider costs just £5 for unlimited travel in the Bedford Town Zone. This is less than the price of two £3-capped single fares.
Meanwhile, Youth Passengers will be able to get a DayRider for just £4!
The promotional codes are:
- Adult Bedford DayRider - EABD5APPDAY
- Youth Bedford DayRider - EABD4APPDAY
These promotional fares are available through the Stagecoach App, where you can also plan your journey and track your bus.
People new to the bus are being challenged to get out of their car and give the bus a try to get around the town, whereas existing bus passengers will now be able to get a DayRider to upgrade to unlimited travel at a great value price.
More information is available on this fare promotion at: Unlimited journeys Unlimited savings Unlimited city | Stagecoach.
Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “The bus is a wonderful way to get around Bedford – and there has never been a better time than now to get onboard, with our brilliant promotion. We really are offering ‘Unlimited journeys, Unlimited savings, and Unlimited Bedford!’
“So now is the time to get out and about, explore our great town, and let our professional drivers get you to work, to the shops, or out to meet friends and family.”
The promotion is being run to celebrate Catch the Bus Month, throughout September, which champions how buses are a sustainable way to travel – reducing pollution and congestion, that they promote social inclusion, and that they boost the local economy, as buses are worth up to £3.50 for every £1 invested, helping businesses to grow and local communities to thrive.
