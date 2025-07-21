BRTA calls on people to respond to the Bedford Local Transport Plan consultation

British Regional Transport Association (BRTA) calls on the public and official bodies to support the BRTA call in response to the new Local Transport Plan issued by the Bedford Borough Council.

It is vital that just as the Borough has led on water quality and flooding, it also takes some responsibility for more diverse rail links and satelite stations to enable modal choice for more modal shift back to rail.

BRTA calls for public engagement in support of our rail-based agenda for modal shift and lowering emissions: Please engage with this:

Buses getting stuck in congestion, delays are more common as people lack affordable choices and adequacy of rail network to reach different audiences to win back to it.

and remember BRTA's calls, principally:

1. East-West Rail via St John's with reinstated triangle going east of Bedford and physical linkages with the East Coast Main Line (ECML) at Tempsford.

2. Bedford-Northampton new-build routing to enable Birmingham-Rugby-Northampton corridor to access directly Bedford (35 minutes) and the new Wixams for Universal main line station

3. Stations North of Bedford at Oakley and Sharnbrook

Diagram shows the role a Northampton-Bedford-Cambridge rail liunk would have putting Bedford in a pivotal place.

4. Local new rail passenger service to Oxford, now, not just 2031

5. New local shuttle passenger service between Bedford and Leicester and electrification finished to Nottingham, Sheffield and beyond.

6. New local station at the Retail Park Kempston, putting Kempston Town on the rail map and Oxford corridor for inwards footfall and outwards more opportunities.

7. Better buses linking with Bedford Midland Railway Station on a regular day-time basis as part of their over all journeys.

8. Bedford Midland Station Rebuild with more platforms, tracks, capacity, new train shed looking down Midland Road to the town centre and retail, toilet and better fronting facilities, more variety and a local community hub-resource, not solar focus hub for commuting.

Please support these things in your responses to the Local Transport Plan.

More on BRTA's background can be found on our website: https://brtarail.com/our-campaigns/