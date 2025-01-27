Best romantic packages to book for Valentine's Day 2025

Those looking to treat their loved one to a romantic escape this Valentine’s Day need look no further than this compilation. (Photos: LOTUS) | LOTUS

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Those looking to treat their loved one to a romantic escape this Valentine’s Day need look no further than this compilation. From unique wellness staycations to island escapes and romantic fine dining experiences, here are the best Valentine’s Day packages to book this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BEST FOR FINE DINING WITH A BREATHTAKING BACKDROP: NOBU HOTEL BARCELONA

With its ‘Love Valentine’s’ package, Nobu Hotel Barcelona offers lovebirds a stylish city stay and breakfast for two, coupled with a fine dining Omakase experience to mark the occasion. Upon arrival in their room, guests will be welcomed with a bottle of champagne and treat to Nobu Spa access – perfect for pampering before the romantic evening ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the Nobu Restaurant on the 23rd floor, couples will take in panoramic views of the Catalan capital, whilst enjoying a carefully curated Valentine’s Omakase tasting menu and bottle of wine. Standout dishes include Fresh Oysters with Champagne Ice and Tuna Sashimi with Fresh Truffle, Tosazu and Shiso Leaf in the form of a rose. Package prices range from Deluxe Rooms all the way up to the Umi Suites, for those wishing to celebrate their love in ultimate luxury.

Nobu Hotel Barcelona’s Love Valentine’s Package is priced starting from 625€ (£528) based on double occupancy in a Deluxe Room. https://barcelona.nobuhotels.com/valentines-nobu-barcelona/

The Valentine’s omakase at Nobu Barcelona is available to internal and external guests on 14 and 15 February for 170€ (£144) per person, including a glass of champagne

BEST FOR SPUR OF THE MOMENT PROPOSALS: BANKSIDE HOTEL

Bankside Hotel provides an intimate and stylish escape that is perfect for a romantic staycation. In the heart of the buzzing South Bank, the hotel offers easy access to the Tate Modern, theatres, and top restaurants. Couples can enjoy romantic walks along the river and explore local art at the Art Yard Maker's Studio, where current artist, Ewa Podles, explores the ‘real’ and ‘undefined’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the SweetArts Package, guests will be treated to a cosy night, complete with a welcome drink, a delicious breakfast in bed or at the Art Yard, a bottle of bubbles for toasting and an intimate dinner in the hotel’s art-filled restaurant. For those looking to propose but that have come unprepared, Bankside’s boutique vending machines are stocked with emergency engagement rings as well as a selection of wines, champagne, and even sparkly, art-inspired underwear.

Bankside Hotel offers SweetArts package stays starting from £467 per room, per night. For more information and to book, click here.

BEST FOR GRAND GESTURES: GRAND UNIVERSE LUCCA & RENAISSANCE TUSCANY

This February, Tuscan hotels Grand Universe Lucca and Renaissance Tuscany II Ciocco are creating a romantic haven for couples looking to relax in the setting of stunning views and premium cuisine. On the most romantic day of the year, couples can get involved in olive oil tasting experiences, or work with a composer to create their very own piece of classical music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hotels’ Valentine’s menus will introduce guests to a variety of Italian flavours, from seafood linguine and starflower risotto to fresh burrata and yellowfish tuna. Perfect for those looking to create the perfect romantic atmosphere, guests can dine at Grand Universe Lucca’s Legacy Restaurant or the Renaissance Tuscany II Ciocco La Salette, and later retire to the Champagne Rooftop or Nour Lounge and raise a glass to Saint Valentine.

Double rooms at Renaissance Tuscany Il Ciocco Resort & Spa are priced from €149 (£130) per night, room only. Adagio room at Grand Universe Lucca are priced from €310 (£272) per night, room only.

Cooking classes at La Salette begin from €170 (£149) per person. The ‘Prelude of Existence’ classical music package is €500 (£444) for a 60-minute session at Grand Universe Lucca.

BEST FOR AN INTIMATE ISLAND ESCAPE: JA MANAFARU

Located in the heart of the Maldives, JA Manafaru provides guests with the ultimate Valentine’s escape amidst the crystal blue waters of the Indian Ocean. Couples are invited to indulge in true romantic bliss as they delight in delicious cuisine, cocktails and a couple’s massage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those looking for that extra special stay can indulge in the Blissful Romance package, which includes up to 20% discount on the best available rates, a romantic dinner with a three-course menu, a complimentary bottle of prosecco or sparkling juice upon arrival, an in-village floating breakfast, a 30-minute spa trip and complimentary non-motorised water sports activities.

Rooms start from £500 per night. The offer requires a stay of 4 nights or more and isn’t available in conjunction with any other promotion. For more information and to book, please click here.

BEST FOR A UNIQUE WELLNESS ESCAPE: AIRE ANCIENT BATHS

Just minutes away from Covent Garden, AIRE Ancient Baths London stands as a temple of relaxation, inviting couples to rest, recharge and disconnect in the heart of the city. Inspired by the traditions of Ancient Greek, Roman and Ottoman civilisations, AIRE Ancient Baths blends historic bathing with contemporary luxury.

This Valentine’s Day, celebrate love with a limited-edition treatment designed for romance. The special package includes an indulgent argan oil body massage, a soothing jade roller facial massage, and aromatic inhalations of rose or sandalwood, all within the intimate, double massage rooms. AIRE’s exclusive spaces provide the perfect setting to share meaningful moments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at AIRE from 14th – 16th February. Prices start from £225 and vary depending on duration, number of people and the chosen treatment. For more information and to book, please visit www.beaire.com

BEST FOR A COSY CORNISH COUPLES ESCAPE: ST MICHAELS RESORT

Just steps away from the blue-flag Gyllyngvase beach on the south coast of Cornwall, nestled amidst subtropical gardens, St Michaels Resort is the perfect sanctuary for romance this Valentine’s Day. Experience romantic restorative bliss during the 55-minute couple's massage and a Hydrothermal Experience, taking a dip in the south west's largest hydrotherapy pool, and relaxing in the outdoor cedar hot tub and outdoor barrel sauna.

Couples can take time to explore the surrounding area as the hotel’s location has direct access to a variety of stunning coastal walks, before enjoying an intimate and decadent three-course dinner at the ocean-facing Brasserie on the Bay.

Rooms start from £118 per night, with the 55-minute couples massage priced at £190. For more information, please visit: https://www.stmichaelsresort.com/

BEST FOR A ROMANTIC STAYCATION: STAMFORD, SOUTH KESTEVEN

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city this Valentines Day, can enjoy a cosy and romantic escape to the historical town of Stamford – located in the civil parish of South Kesteven in Lincolnshire. Famous for its beautiful architecture, couples can enjoy wandering through the winding streets of the town, taking in the fresh country air and embracing their love for one another.

Jane Austen fans can also follow in the footsteps of Dame Judi Dench and Kiera Knightley as they try to spot some of the iconic spots from Pride and Prejudice including the famous St. George’s Square. For the more active couple, local running club The Stamford Striders are also hosting their annual St. Valentine 30k where they invite residents and tourists alike to spread the love with a run through the town taking in some of Stamford’s very best scenery. This is the perfect staycation for couples looking for a charming break this Valentines Day.

For more information on the Stamford Valentine’s run, please visit https://www.stamfordstriders.org/Pages/St-Valentines-30k

The William Cecil Hotel has a two nights stay available from £407 and includes breakfast, unlimited access to Wi-Fi and parking. This is based upon two people sharing a double room. For more information and to book, please visit HERE