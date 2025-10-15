Of the many Halloween rituals that carried over from Samhain to the modern iteration of the spooky season, we’ve come to love (or not, depending on your thoughts on door knockers), the annual carving of a Jack o’lantern is one that many head to their local farm shops for.

Although the tradition was very different, with turnips, potatoes and beets used initially to carve faces and place candles to ward off spirits during a time when the veil between our world and the spiritual realm becomes thinner. It would be those who immigrated from Ireland and Scotland to North America, where pumpkins were more in abundance, that led to the vegetable becoming one of the symbols of the Halloween season.

Going to pumpkin patches to select the best one for your Halloween decorating has almost become a family outing to keep the young ones occupied, but with so many choices, where are the best pumpkin patches to visit this year?

Thanks to Outdoor Toys and their survey, we now know where the “cream” of the crops (and pumpkin soup) is across the United Kingdom.

To rank the best pumpkin patches in the UK for 2025, Outdoor Toys compiled a list of notable sites across England, Scotland, and Wales. They collected data points for each patch, including the adult and child weekend ticket prices, the number of Instagram posts using the patch's name, and the annual Google search volume.

The data, collected in September 2025, was then normalised on a 0-10 scale to calculate an overall average score for each location. Patches where the entry fee covered more than just picking (e.g., admission to a wider event) were excluded to ensure a fair comparison.

So, is one of the top ten on your doorstep this Halloween, or will you trick-or-treat along the country roads to pick up one of the finest specimens to carve this year?

1 . Garson Farm (Surrey) - 6.03 A well-established and award-winning destination, Garson's Farm in Surrey offers a full pumpkin-picking experience. You can explore the pumpkin patches, tunnels, and unique displays, choosing from a variety of pumpkins grown on the farm. Garson's operates with pre-booked 'Pumpkin Passes,' which grant you access to the farm, with pumpkins then sold separately at the exit tills. 🎃 6.03/10 | Garson Farm Photo Sales

2 . Orway Porch Farm (Devon) For an authentic and relaxed pumpkin-picking adventure, head to Orway Porch Farm. This family-run farm prides itself on a genuine experience with "no gimmicks, no extras"—just the joy of wandering through the field and finding your perfect pumpkin. They offer free entry, and no booking is required, making it a low-stress and affordable outing. The farm also features a maize maze for a full day of family fun. 🎃 6.10/10 | Orway Porch Farm Photo Sales

3 . Mr Pumpkin (Derbyshire) Located just outside of Derby, Mr Pumpkin is a fourth-generation arable farm that has embraced the "romance of pumpkins." With thousands of pumpkins in a variety of colours, children and adults alike can spend hours finding the perfect one. In addition to the pumpkin patch, the farm offers classic, good old-fashioned fun with activities like a 'Bale Mountain' and a Pumpkin Trail. 🎃 6.40/10 | Mr Pumpkin Photo Sales

4 . Charleton Fruit Farm (Angus) Nestled in the heart of the Angus community, Charleton Fruit Farm invites you to "fall into fun" and "harvest the season." With over 20,000 pumpkins of all shapes and sizes, there’s something for everyone. It’s a great family day out, where you can pick your own pumpkins for carving or cooking. The farm also offers delicious food from its café, animal encounters, and other rural adventures. 🎃 7.06/10 | Charleton Fruit Farm on Facebook Photo Sales