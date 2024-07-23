Pembrokeshire boasts some of the UK's most stunning scenery and is great for a couples break

For those who like fresh air, good food and getting back to nature, this corner of Great Britain is perfect. My partner and I packed the kids off to Grandma and drove to Pembrokeshire, making a quick pit stop in Swansea to check out Wales’ largest indoor market.

Warm welcome

Our home for a four-day getaway was Bwthyn Beatties, a charming two-bedroom cottage nestled in the heart of Newgale, booked with Coastal Cottages. The traditional Welsh cottage has beautiful slate floors and many of the pillows and rugs are woven with traditional Welsh patterns at the local mill in Solva. We had booked a welcome breakfast basket which had been thoughtfully prepared with local sausages, bacon, eggs, bread and creamy butter, not forgetting the Welsh cakes and tea. Eager to explore, we hopped on our bikes and cycled down to Newgale Beach which only takes about two minutes. Whether it's stormy or sunny (we experienced both during our stay) the beach is a stunning sight, with dark rocky cliffs out to the East. There is a small Surf Shop serving coffee and cake, and you can pick up all your beach supplies from wetsuits to kids’ armbands. There is also a handy car park and public toilets right on the beachfront.

A view of Ramsey Island on a boat trip along the coast

On our first night, we drove a short distance through winding coastal roads to Broad Haven for dinner at Sunshine Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria. This family-owned restaurant has a beachfront location and provides stunning sunset views. My partner opted for a delicious wood-fired pizza and I had sea bass which came as a huge portion and was perfectly cooked.

Foraging and feasting

The following day we embarked on a coastal foraging trip with Craig Evans, a highly regarded foraging and environmental expert who has appeared on many TV shows and has a large following on social media. We met as part of a group and visited several destinations learning about the local flora and fauna. We tasted wild garlic, sampled various seaweeds, and even caught soft shell clams buried deep in the sand. The foraging was done with the utmost respect for the environment with nothing wasted or taken without consideration. The culmination of the day was to turn the beach into a kitchen and cook a large hotpot of our finds over a fire. It tasted absolutely delicious! I can’t recommend this excursion enough, it was such a unique and memorable experience.

After a day of foraging in the fresh air we were exhausted and ready for a hot meal and an early night. We headed to the Victoria Inn Brewhouse in Roch which was on the road back to Newgale. It’s a traditional 18th-century Pembrokeshire pub, with a snug and warm environment and welcoming staff. I opted for their homemade curry and a sticky toffee pudding – both were delightful and certainly the biggest portions of food I’ve had. They also serve exceptional ale which is brewed on site. You can’t find this beer anywhere else.

Bwthyn Beatties is a delightful coastal haven in Newgale (photo: Tinman Photography)

Boat trips and luxury dining

Our trip to Pembrokeshire would not have been complete without a boat trip from St Davids. You can either visit the Puffins on Skomer or head to Ramsey Island for all manner of sea birds, seals and porpoises. The sun was out and this was a really magical experience, bobbing along in the rib with our fantastic tour guide from Falcon boat trips whose knowledge of Ramsey Island and its wild inhabitants was impressive. The journey offered stunning views of rugged cliffs and hidden coves. We were treated to sightings of rare British birds, including the elusive chough, shags as well as inquisitive seals whose heads would bob up near the boat then disappear again into the immaculately clear waters.

When we go on a break as a couple, we try to have one special night out - an excuse to get dressed up and forget the daily grind of life. We reserved a table at the three AA Rosette Blas Restaurant, in St Davids. As soon as you arrive you feel indulged in luxury with attentive service, surrounded by artwork which forms its own highly regarded gallery. Head chef Sam Owen creates a seasonal menu which is changed frequently as produce is sourced from predominantly Pembrokeshire and Welsh suppliers. The lamb and stone bass were exquisite as was the Hen of the Woods. I had the most incredible banana ice cream with my dessert.

Chic Narberth

We opted to spend our final day in Narberth, where we booked a coach house at the charming Top Joe’s Townhouse. Their homemade pizzas are delicious as is their cooked breakfast. Narberth itself offers a delightful mix of boutique shops, art galleries and quaint cafes. Foodies must make a homage to Fire and Ice to try their homemade ice creams and sorbets (the dark chocolate sorbet is incredible). Narberth has its own museum and castle and it is a hub for local artists and potters and antiques lovers are catered for with several large emporiums to peruse.

Our Pembrokeshire escape was a perfect balance of relaxation and adventure.

Travel facts

Coastal Cottages of Pembrokeshire is a family-run holiday cottage company based in West Wales. Their collection of 500 properties sleeps from two to 30 guests, many dog-friendly. A week's stay for up to four guests at Bwthyn Beatties, Newgale starts from £480 and a four-night break starts from £361. To book, go to www.coastalcottages.co.uk or call 01437 765765.

Craig Evans Coastal Foraging offers two courses - the Classic (£85 per adult, under 16yrs free) and the Extreme Low Tide (£125 per adult, under 16yrs free). See www.coastalforaging.co.uk to book.

Victoria Inn Brewhouse, Roch, www.thevictoriainnroch.com or call 01437 710426.

Broad Haven’s Sunshine Italian, https://italianpembrokeshire.co.uk or call 01437 781175.