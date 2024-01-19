Woburn and Wavendon Football Club thrives with a two-year sponsorship boost from Dandara kit donation

Woburn and Wavendon FC has received a new kit sponsorship deal for the next two years from local housebuilder Dandara, who is currently building homes nearby at its Abbots Place development in Wavendon.

The sponsorship has provided brand new Dandara branded kits for three teams, the U11 Hurricanes (boys), the U10 Lionesses Blues (girls) and the U10 Lionesses Clarets (girls).

Founded in 1976, Woburn and Wavendon football club has played a long standing role in the community. The club welcomes all ages and levels of experience, providing coaching and teams for all age groups, boys, girls and mixed teams from under 6’s right up to adult teams. They also run Goalability pan-disability sessions to ensure no one misses out on playing and enjoying football.

Rachel Lindop, Head of Sales at Dandara Northern Home Counties, commented: “We recognise the vital role community clubs play in fostering a sense of togetherness and providing opportunities for individuals of all ages and backgrounds, which is why we are delighted to be sponsoring Woburn and Wavendon FC.

“The new kit sponsorship for the U11 Hurricanes, U10 Lionesses Blues, and the U10 Lionesses Clarets reflects our commitment to nurturing young talent and promoting inclusivity in sports. We are enthusiastic about the positive impact this partnership will have on the club and are excited to witness the progress over the next two years!”

Asad Asif, Chairman of Woburn and Wavendon Football Club, added: “Our club’s continued success is made possible by the support of sponsors like Dandara. Their valuable sponsorship provides our players with access to top-quality training and match kits and allows the club to continue having a uniform appearance supported by businesses working within our local community.”

“We are thrilled to have Dandara on board for a two-year sponsorship, and we are excited about the positive impact this partnership will have on the overall development of our players and the club as a whole. We look forward to building our relationship with Dandara to benefit the community for seasons to come.”

