Winning weekend for Bedford Hockey Club teams

Ladies' 5s head to the top of the table

It was a match-winning weekend for many of Bedford Hockey Club’s teams - nine of the senior squads; the Bedford Women’s Masters Over 35s and the Under 12s all taking victories; with another two senior teams holding their oppositions to draws.

There was success at the top end of the club, the Ladies’ First XI finally securing a win, a goal by Kate Costin, in the 41st minute of the match, leaving third in the league, Stourport, heading home defeated, and deflated. Bedford will hope to make it back-to-back wins, when they head to St Albans this weekend.

Following up on the previous two weekends’ victories, the Men’s First XI put up another dominant display, beating Ipswich 4-0, with a hat-trick from Vincent Pretorius, and a further goal by Finn Lever. Next weekend’s fixture sees them travel to bottom of the table, Letchworth.

Ladies' 5s make another attack

Both Second XI teams also bagged wins, although the ladies, who had hoped for a significant increase in their goal tally, against Letchworth, had to settle for taking points from their 1-0 win. Additional goals could have taken them into second place, a spot currently held by Old Loughtonians, ahead on goal-difference by two goals. It’s Old Loughts that Bedford host next weekend, so an exciting match is guaranteed.

The Men’s 2s, sitting second in their division, defeated bottom of the table, Bishop’s Stortford 3s, 5-2. They head away to sixth in the league, Welwyn Garden City, this Saturday.

The Men’s Third team were unlucky to suffer a loss, although, playing in the same division as Bedford’s Second team, the 3s are doing well to hold seventh spot and, losing only 2-1 in their match was impressive, considering their opposition was top of the table, Luton. Their upcoming fixture has them taking on third place, St Albans.

It was a 2-1 win for the Ladies’ Thirds, against Harpenden, Bedford sitting comfortably in third place in the league, whilst the Fourth team’s 5-0 victory, over Rickmansworth, takes them four points ahead at the top of their division.

The Men’s fourth team continue to struggle this season, and it was a long journey home from Rickmansworth for them, after a 7-2 loss. They will hope for a home advantage this weekend, when they face Potters Bar’s Third team who, interestingly, are higher up the table than their Seconds, who are competing in the same division.

There’s always great rivalry between Bedford and Shefford & Sandy and, on this occasion, it was Bedford’s Ladies’ Fifth XI who took the victory. The 3-1 scoreline takes Bedford into pole position in the league.

After struggling to pick up points this season, the Men’s Fifths were pleased to hold second in the table, Blueharts, to a 1-all draw, the same scoreline the Ladies’ Sixth XI held their Letchworth opponents to, with Charlotte Goodson returning to her scoring ways and bagging the goal.

After a 3-1 win, away to St Albans, the Men’s 6s sit top table, moving two points clear of Shefford & Sandy, in second, and looking for further points when they host Welwyn.

The Ladies’ 7th team have been performing well this season, but had a temporary lapse in success at the weekend, suffering a 4-1 loss to Potters Bar’s First XI. They will hope to find their feet again when they travel away to Welwyn Garden City this coming Saturday.

Two fantastic goals from Luke Killen, in the Men’s Seventh team match, helped them to a 4-0 victory over St Albans, keeping Bedford in second, with Hertford, just one point ahead, in top spot. Bedford travel away to bottom of the table, Southgate Adelaide, this coming Saturday.

Bedford’s Women’s Masters Over 35s were back in action on Sunday, in the England Hockey Tier 1 Championship. The team will continue their progression in the play-offs, following a 9-0 win against Stevenage.

Next Sunday sees the start of the Women’s Over 55’s Championship, when Bedford head to Suffolk for the first round of the Tier 1play-offs, with a match against Harleston Magpies. Bedford were crowned National Tier 2 Champions in 2022, but had to settle for silver last year, when Harleston took the gold in a close fought final, so Bedford are definitely seeking revenge.

Finally, as reported by the Junior Lead, Sandeep Sira, the Chester Road pitches were alive to the sound of children on Sunday.

Bedford Hockey Club Hosts Thrilling Home Tournament with Over 400 Young Players

This Sunday, Bedford Hockey Club showcased the vibrancy of youth hockey as they hosted their annual home tournament, welcoming over 400 children for a day of exciting matches and spirited competition.

The tournament featured strong performances across multiple age groups, with Bedford fielding two teams in the U8s category. Both teams put up a determined fight, but were narrowly edged out by Olney U8s, who clinched the top spot.

In the U10s and U12s competitions, the semifinals delivered a Bedford vs. Cambridge showdown in both age groups. Cambridge U10s went on to secure victory in their final, while the U12s final was a nail-biting affair, with Bedford emerging victorious after penalty shuffles, much to the delight of the home crowd.

Adding to the sense of community, the day also saw Bedford’s U16s stepping up to help with umpiring duties, showcasing their dedication and support for the younger players.

The event not only celebrated the talents of young hockey players but also underscored the spirit of sportsmanship and teamwork that Bedford Hockey Club represents. Congratulations to all participants for a memorable tournament, and special commendations to the Bedford U12s for their well-earned victory.