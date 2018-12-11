We are the champions! Bedford’s sporting stars celebrate success at awards

A world class freestyle kayaker who put his paddles to the medals during 2018 has another trophy to put on his mantelpiece.

Alex Edwards picked up the Adults Sports Personality of the Year award at the Bedford Sports Awards on Monday (December 10).

Alex represents Great Britain at the highest level of Freestyle Kayak; this year winning a World Championship Silver Medal in Argentina. He went on to win gold medals at both of the World Cup events in Spain achieving the overall World Cup Champion 2018 (for the second time).

He also plays canoe polo at national level and undertakes inspirational speaking to young people in schools and works with manufacturers to help develop kayaks and equipment. He helps to coach other GB athletes and is considered one of the best competitors in the sport.

The Bedford Sports Awards have been a key date in the local sporting calendar for the last 23 years.

Organised by Bedford Borough Council, it was held at the Bedford Corn Exchange, attracting more than 90 nominations across 10 categories, with a panel of 18 judges deciding on this year’s final winners.

Bedford Hockey Club Girls’ Under 16s won the Sports Team of the Year, having become the most successful junior team in the club’s history after winning the Tier 2 Midlands Area finals competition in April this year.

Cllr Sarah-Jayne Gallagher, Portfolio for Leisure and Culture at Bedford Borough Council said: “Congratulations to all the nominees and winners of this year’s Sports Awards. These Awards have been running locally for over 20 years, and it’s always fantastic to see the range of nominations that come in and hear about the commitment and achievements of local athletes, teams, clubs and coaches.”

The full list of winners is:

Sports Club of the Year: Riverside Tennis Club

Community Sports Award: The Salvation Army

Sporting School of the Year: Goldington Academy

Junior Sports Personality of the Year: (17 or Under), Frankie Johnson, Athletics. Special Commended (Junior Sports Personality): Maddie Axford, Hockey.

Young Sports Volunteer of the Year: Amelia White - joint winner, multi Sports

Young Sports Volunteer of the Year: Jena Theed - joint winner, Netball & Disability Horse Riding

Sports Team of the Year: Bedford Hockey Club Girls’ Under 16s Hockey

Sports Admin/Club Person of the Year: Dee Paterson, Multi Sports

Sports Coach of the Year: Sam Brightman, Netball

Disability Sports Award: Varun Bandi, Wheelchair Athletics

Adult Sports Personality of the Year: Alex Edwards, Freestyle Kayaking

