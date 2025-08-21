WATCH: New supporters club at Bedford Blues

A new supporters club has formed at Bedford Blues.

It's a merger of the Bedford Rugy Followers Association and the Friends of the Blues.

Committee member Andy Hunns explained: "The fundamental driver for this was to get rid of confusion. There was a lot of confusion between what the Followers were and what the Friends of the Blues were. A lot of people didn't realise or understand why there were two groups.

"We decided that the best way forward was to create one single club with one single vision."

The Followers was about away travel while the Friends was about supporting the club financially.

Andy added: "Putting it under one umbrella we feel it's going to be easier for people to understand and get behind but it gives us the opportunity to create something new with a big vision for the future to attract new members and grow the supporters club."

Watch the video above to hear committee members Andy Hunns, Jilly Lane and Chris Deverall explain the change.