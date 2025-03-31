Two league champions as Bedford Hockey Club's season draws to a close

Bedford's Men's 1 keeper wins the one-on-one

The weekend saw an end to the league season for most of Bedford Hockey Club’s senior squads, a season which has brought many highs across the club’s fourteen teams.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There have been lots of positives from the season for the Men’s First XI, finishing in a solid third place in the Premier Division, scoring a phenomenal 87 goals across their 22 matches, and laying strong foundations for a promotional push for National League next season.

Saturday’s match, against league winners City of Peterborough, was a spirited performance. It was Peterborough who opened the scoring, 10 minutes in, but goals from Arran Da Sousa and Liam Stevens saw Bedford take a first half lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bedford continued to put up a valiant fight, but Peterborough’s power came through in the second half, as they edged ahead to take the win, 4-2.

Men's 1s launch an attack

Unlike their male counterparts, it has been a challenging season for the Ladies’ First Team who, whilst demonstrating great periods of play in all their matches, have been unable to maintain the momentum required to take the wins.

Their final match of the season, against St Albans, certainly highlighted an ability to hold their own against a strong opposition, Bedford having a 2-1 lead at the half-time whistle, a lead they maintained until the 50th minute, when two back-to-back goals saw the victory fall to St Albans.

A season back in the Premier Division is now on the cards for them, whilst they regroup, build on their strengths and address the weaknesses, ready to conclude next season with the aim of bouncing back to National League status.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was frustration for the Men’s Second Team, their St Albans opposition being unable to field a team, thus conceding the match. Whilst that gifted Bedford the points, it saw their chance of topping the table slip away, having to settle for second spot, it being goals scored that they required if they were to be in with the chance of matching Luton Town on goal difference.

Whilst a disappointing way to end the season, the squad can be proud of their performance, which has had them bag 108 goals and win every match barring one.

The Ladies’ Second XI finish their run in fourth place, their away fixture against Crostyx remaining goalless until the 30th minute, when both sides grabbed a goal apiece, Bedford’s goal scorer being Chloe Pigram. Sadly, it was Crostyx who then snatched the win, with their second goal coming on the 50th minute.

The Men’s Third XI can hold their heads high, their 6-2 victory over Letchworth pushing them into fourth place in the same division as their Second Team club-mates, goals coming from Josh Dixon (2), Tom Drews (2), Ollie Jackson and James Bilham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was an eight-place finish to the season for the Ladies’ Thirds, their final fixture ending 5-1 down to second place Stevenage, a fantastic solo run by Zara Fletcher bringing Bedford’s consolation goal.

The Men’s Fours also finish eighth, their season ending with a 5-3 win, away at Southgate Adelaide, goals scored by Sandeep Sira (2) Elliot potter, Sam Ross and Charlie Neale.

The Ladies’ Fourth XI celebrated their promotion with a 6-0 victory away to Royston. Even with one further fixture to play next weekend, away to eleventh place Stevenage, the team are six points ahead of second-place Luton Town. There is no question that the squad will take their best gameplay to Stevenage, looking to stretch their lead still further.

After a hard season, the Men’s Fifth Team got to finish their league run against bottom of the table, Southgate Adelaide. Four goals for James Logan, a hat-trick by Alex Smallwood, and further goals from Nathan Williams and Keith Sohl had them finish the season on a high, with a 9-0 victory, and staving off relegation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It should be a fifth-place finish for the Ladies Fives, at the season’s close, although several lower teams still have fixtures remaining.

Bedford’s final fixture, against Blueharts, caught them napping, Blueharts being fast out of the blocks, and having them go 2-0 up in the first 10 mins. It was the wake-up call that was required, Bedford pulling back to 2-2 by half-time, with goals from Abi Holt and Jood Tetlow.

The second half was dominated by Bedford, with a second goal for Abi, and one each for Joy Leeson and Chloe Waterhouse, whilst Blueharts failed to make a response, giving Bedford the 5-2 win.

After a stunning league run, the Men’s Sixes finish champions, topping their division to see promotion for next season. Their finale, a 7-2 away win to Welwyn Garden City (with a hat-trick of goals for Gary Hickman, two for Martin McLeod and one each for Dan Sims and Ben Beveridge) saw them reach a 100-goal tally across the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is one further match to play for the Ladies’ Sixes, when they head away to Chiltern next weekend. Their 4-2 victory over Blueharts last Saturday has them sitting in sixth, immediately below Chiltern, so a competitive final fixture is guaranteed.

The Men’s Seventh XI received a walk-over, their Southgate Adelaide opponents conceding the points. When the joy is in the playing, it is always a shame to get points without even stepping out on the field of play, but Bedford have had a successful run in their division and finish in a creditable third position.

It is a third-place finish for the Ladies’ Sevens, too, after a goal by Maisie McIntyre, a powerfully struck ball from the top of the D, brought a 1-0 victory over Letchworth.

Whilst the main league season is concluding, exciting action is still to come for several Bedford squads. This coming Sunday, the Ladies’ Over 45s will host Taunton in the semi-finals of England Hockey’s Masters Championships, the victors heading for a place in the final at Lee Valley.

The excitement is building, meanwhile, as the date for the club’s Under 18 Boys’ match, in their England Hockey finals, on the 13th of April, draws closer.