Six wins and a draw for Bedford Hockey Club's men

Men's 1s action

It’s all still to play for, as league play continues across Bedford Hockey Club’s 14 adult squads.

The Men’s 1st XI bounced back after last weekend’s frustrating loss, with a dominant 6-2 scoreline over Upminster, delighting the home crowd. They travel to King’s Lynn this weekend to take on the Pelicans, Bedford currently sitting 3rd and Pelican’s 1st Team 6th.

It was a 4-3 win, away to Stevenage, for the Men’s 2nd XI. Bedford, who are second in the league, host top of the table Luton Town this Saturday. With Luton yet to be defeated this season and Bedford only having suffered one loss, it’s guaranteed to be a thrilling match to watch, 3pm push-back at the Chester Road ground with free entry, free parking and an open bar for anyone who wants to come and watch.

The Men’s 3rd Team is not just surviving, but prospering, in the same division as their 2nd Team club mates. Saturday saw them take a 4-0 win over Bishop’s Stortford. This coming weekend, Bedford, in fifth spot, head to seventh place Welwyn Garden City.

Goalmouth press by the Men's 3s

After a string of losses, the Men’s 4th XI will be pleased to have secured some points, when their match finished in a 1-1 draw away to Harpenden, although Bedford would have been ecstatic had they managed to hold onto their early lead for just two minutes more, Harpenden getting the equaliser with a late Penalty Corner.

The Men’s 5th Team had fixtures on both days of the weekend. Saturday had them travel to top of the table St Albans. It was a tough match for 10th place Bedford, finishing in a 6-2 loss. The team returned from Southgate Adelaide, on Sunday, with their spirits lifted however, after a 3-0 win.

The Men’s 6th Team built on their 8-2 victory from last weekend, with a 6-0 win away to Harpenden, which sees Bedford top the table and takes their goal-tally to a phenomenal 68. They get to enjoy a home crowd this coming weekend, when they host Blueharts, another match not to be missed.

There was a solid win, too, for the Men’s 7s, their 4-0 victory over Broxbourne has them sitting third in the table, but with two games in hand compared to the first and second placed teams. They travel away to the current top-placed Blueharts next Saturday.

A defensive game for the Ladies' 1s

The first National League match of the New Year was always going to be a challenge for the Ladies’ 1st XI, taking on Cambridge City, who now move into second place in the table after beating Bedford 5-1 at the weekend, Bedford’s consolation goal coming off the stick of Ellie Scott. Bedford desperately need to get a win this coming Saturday, when they host Cannock at Bedford’s Chester Road home ground, hoping for a good crowd to cheer them on, push back at 1.30

The Ladies’ 2nd Team was glad to return to winning ways, with a victory away to Old Southendian. The 3-1 win will have lifted their confidence for facing Bishop’s Stortford next weekend, also at the club’s home ground.

After taking an early lead, the Ladies’ 3rd XI was unable to maintain the momentum, Saffron Walden equalising before the close of the first half, and then going on to take the win with another goal early into the second. Bedford head away to Welwyn Garden City for their forthcoming fixture, Welwyn sitting just below them in the table, although 10 points dividing the two teams.

The Ladies’ 4th Team will put their 2-1 loss, away to 10th place Welwyn Garden City, down as a temporary blip, it being Bedford’s first defeat of the season. Despite the loss, Bedford remain in top spot but will hope to extend their points lead over second place Luton again in the coming weekend’s match with Bishop’s Stortford.

Men's 1s make another press on goal

The Ladies’ 5s went a goal down to Cheshunt, just 6 minutes into the game, before a Bedford goal in the second half, by Emma Burak, saved the day and gave a 1-all draw. Bedford will need to put in their best performance on Saturday, when they head away to top of the table St Albans.

It was a no-score draw for the Ladies’ 6th Team, after they travelled away to Harpenden. They have a double-header this coming weekend, with two home fixtures, against Saffron Walden on Saturday and Hertford on Sunday.

The Ladies’ 7s were delighted with their 4-1 victory over Saffron Walden, Saffron Walden having been unbeaten in their league run, up until now. Bedford head away to Bishop’s Stortford this coming weekend.

Frost once more caused issues with some matches on Sunday, the Ladies’ Over 45s England Hockey Championship match, set to be played away to Broxbourne, is now scheduled for this coming Sunday and a Men’s Over 45s fixture with Harborne/Khalsa has slipped to the end of February. The planned trip to Hertford for the Under 14 Girls, also succumbed to the weather.

The Under 16 Boys did manage to fulfil their league fixture against Blueharts but were disappointed to go 4-2 down.

Finally, six Bedford Hockey Club players saw action on Sunday, over in Hertford, when they stepped on pitch representing the UK Fire Service’s mixed hockey squad, in the England Hockey Tier 2 Championship play-offs. Sadly, the 4-1 victory to Hertford sees the end of the Fire Service’s successful run, which brought them this far.

New players always welcome, with performance levels for all ages and abilities: www.bedfordhockeyclub.com