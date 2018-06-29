Popular Tapley returns to Bedford Blues

Bedford Blues have announced winger Pat Tapley will be returning to Goldington Road for the 2018/19 season.

The speedster has spent the past year playing in Australia, including a spell with ex-Blue Myles Dorrian in Warringah.

It’s been five years since Tapley joined Bedford from Cambridge, following an impressive trial. The fan favourite made 76 appearances, scored 44 tries and was included in the 2015/16 Championship Dream Team.

The travel bug hit the 27-year-old last year and he packed his kit bag to experience rugby Down Under.

But Tapley will be joining his Blues team-mates in early August for the new season.

Blues’ director of rugby Mike Rayer said: “I know a lot of people were disappointed to see Pat leave last summer, but he wanted to see the world and you can’t stand in the way.

“We stayed in touch and when he decided to head home, he asked if he could come back to the Blues family and, of course, we said yes.

“He is a proven try scorer in the Championship and scares the life out of defences.”

Tapley will also be taking up a new role with the Blues Community, teaching at St James’ Primary, Biddenham.