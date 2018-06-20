Kempston RFC are back!

Kempston Rugby Club are back among the big names for the first time since the 2013/14 season.

The club recently announced they have been admitted to the Midlands Four East (South), renewing rivalries with Bedford Swifts, Stamford College OBs and Wellingborough OBs.

Following some dark times when Kempston were just days from folding, the club has been moving in the right direction after tireless work from members who would not give up.

Success followed and two East Midlands Merit Leagues titles either side of a runners-up spot proceeded a play-off win at the end of last season.

Kempston will kick off their 2018/19 campaign on Saturday, September 8, away at Sileby Vikings.

Their first home game is on Saturday, September 15, when Stamford College OBs make the visit to Cutler Hammer.

The club’s chairman Alex Redford said: “Getting back into the RFU Midlands leagues is the culmination of the hard work that everyone associated with the club has done, on the pitch and off it.

“While we know next season will be challenging, it is also going to be a very exciting one. Being back in the leagues is where we belong.”

Pre-season begins on Thursday, July 12, at 7pm where players new and old are welcome, of any ability.

Kempston are also looking to field a second XV and will continue to play in the Vets Cup competition.