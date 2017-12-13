Blues snap up Worthington

Bedford Blues have added to their back row options with the signing of RGC 1404’s number 8 Huw Worthington until the end of the season.

He has been an integral part of the RGC team, which sits in fourth place in the Welsh Principality Premiership, and was attracting attention from a number of rival Championship clubs.

But it was Bedford that he chose and Worthington made his debut for the club during Friday night’s British & Irish Cup victory over Munster A.

The 23-year-old , who has featured for the Dragons in the Anglo-Welsh Cup against Northampton and Scarlets, is a powerhouse from Penybontfwar who combined playing rugby with being a farmer before moving to Goldington Road.

Blues’ director of rugby Mike Rayer said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be welcoming Huw to Goldington Road and we are all really looking forward to seeing him in action.

“He has a big reputation in the Welsh Premiership and I’m sure that he’s going to fit in superbly at Bedford.

“Jarad Williams has played a lot of rugby this season and has been in fine form, so it is great to have a player of Huw’s calibre to come in and provide some tough competition for the Number 8 shirt.

“I think there’s going to be a great battle for the starting spot and that can only be a good thing for the team.”