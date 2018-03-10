Blues hooker signs for Bristol

Bedford have announced that hooker Tom Lindsay will be joining Bristol Rugby for the 2018/19 season.

Lindsay arrived at Goldington Road during the summer of 2017 and has been in splendid form throughout the campaign.

Blues director of rugby Mike Rayer said: “Tom has been brilliant for us this season and now gets his reward by with an opportunity to join Bristol next season, which will no doubt be in the Premiership.

“While we will be disappointed to see him leave, he goes with our thanks and very best wishes for the future.”

Speaking about his departure, Lindsay added: “First and foremost I want to thank the players, coaches, staff and all of the wonderful fans for making me feel right at home as soon as I arrived at Goldington Road last summer.

“Bedford Blues is a very unique club that plays a wonderful brand of rugby and it really helped me to rediscover my passion and fall back in love with the sport.

“Mike and the team have something really special going on here, it is a wonderful place to be as a player and I look forward to giving my all until the end of the season.”