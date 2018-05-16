Blues bring in Robling from Ealing

Bedford have announced the signing of Welsh centre Lewis Robling from Championship rivals Ealing Trailfinders for the 2018/19 season.

The 26-year-old had one campaign with the west London club making 15 appearances and scoring three tries, as he previously spent three years with Jersey Reds where he made 60 appearances in the league and cup.

Robling came through the ranks at the Dragons Academy and later played for the senior side, Newport, Cross Keys and Bedwas as well as picking up international honours with Wales U20s.

Speaking about the signing, Blues director of rugby Mike Rayer said: “The capture of Lewis is a great one for us as he is a player with great Championship pedigree and someone we know will fit in straight away with our brand of rugby.

“Alex Rae spoke very highly about Lewis following their time in Jersey and we’re really looking forward to welcoming him to Goldington Road.

“With Michael Le Bourgeois moving on to Wasps, Lewis is a player we feel can give us that second playmaker option along with a real strength of his - defence. He is a great addition to the group and he’s really excited about the coming campaign.”

Robling made his debut for Newport Gwent Dragons against Glasgow in October 2011, scoring his first try for the Dragons in the 21-20 win against the Ospreys in January 2012.

Having started his career at fly half, Robling made the move to centre and has grown a reputation for being a strong, attacking force who is always happy to put his body on the line in defence.