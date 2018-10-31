Back-to-back wins for Ampthill

A powerful second half was the catalyst for Ampthill’s 29-10 victory at Bishop’s Stortford on Saturday.

It was the first time this season that the Amps had secured back-to-back wins, and it was also the second good performance in a row.

The hosts won the toss and chose to go down hill with the wind on Saturday as the A’s knew it would take a strong effort against the elements.

They started well though, taking the lead through right wing Spencer Sutherland’s try after multiple phases and passes. Fly-half Josh Sharp missed the difficult conversion.

The home side fought back, taking play into the A’s half and after some quick thinking from a penalty darted over to score in the left corner, the missed conversion levelling the scores at 5-5.

Stortford took the lead after an interception deep inside their own half, the ensuing break and recycle saw a kick through gathered for another try out wide, leaving the score 10-5 at half-time.

Ampthill’s forward pack was going well, winning most of the collisions and putting the Stortford scrum under pressure at every opportunity while the lineout, though improved, still needs a bit more work.

The backs, however, have taken big steps forward in the last couple of weeks with tries from wing Sam Baker, scrum half Euan McKirdy and Sutherland again, taking the backs’ try count in the last two games to an impressive 10.

Flanker Will Allman came off the bench to score the only forwards’ try of the day, while Sharp added two conversions to leave the final score 29-10 to the Amps.

It was an all-round good performance on the road, but a completely different challenge arrives at Ampthill’s Dillingham Park home this Saturday in the shape of former Premiership side Rotherham Titans, who were playing in the Championship last season.

The league-leading Titans are the form side in the division with four bonus point wins in a row.

They stand as clear favourites for the National One title and a return straight back to the Championship.

Ampthill’s win on Saturday sees them in sixth place in the league table.