Ampthill players given a stern warning by boss Lavery

Ampthill’s players need to ‘take a long, hard look at themselves in the mirror’, according to boss Mark Lavery, after the A’s went down 63-14 at Coventry in National One on Saturday.

The Amps’ director of rugby said: “Coventry played extremely well, while we lost control and went completely off plan.

“I don’t believe you can become a bad side overnight but a number of players need to take a long, hard look in the mirror and start taking responsibility for their own performances.

“We have a massive game this Saturday against a quickly-improving Hull Ionians and unless we get back on plan and do the things we practice in training we will find ourselves up against it.”

The A’s have had a inconsistent season, losing a number of close games while being competitive but that certainly came to an end at the Butts Arena when they where comprehensively beaten nine tries to two by champions -elect Coventry.

The hosts broke the line on 11 minutes, scoring through Northampton Saints loanee Tom Kessell. Ex-Amps player Will Maisey added the extras.

Coventry scored again on 27 minutes as lock George Oram cross for a converted try.

Ampthill fought back, sticking to the game plan and scoring after multiple phases on 32 minutes. Scrum-half Kevin Barrett crossed unopposed after a scrum pick-up by Maama Molitika as James Pritchard converted.

This was the signal for Coventry to take over and they scored two quick tries from Jack Preece and Kessell to make it 28-7 at half-time.

The less said about the second-half the better but Coventry were accurate, direct and physical and took advantage of a very poor Amps performance to walk to a big win, scoring five more converted tries with just a single response from A’s wing Sam Baker on 73 minutes, converted from the touchline by Pritchard.