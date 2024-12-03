Win at Nottingham sets up huge top of table showdown for Bedford Blues

Bedford Blues went joint top of the Championship table with a hard-earned 17-10 victory at Nottingham on Friday.

That sets up a huge battle against title favourites Ealing Trailfinders on Saturday at Goldington Road.

The bruising battle with Premiership leaders Bath the previous week took a lot out of the squad, but they found a second gear at Lady Bay to match the physicality of their hosts.

It could have been very different had Harry Graham not slipped three times on a sodden surface when set to score.

Nathan Langdon (right) - scored Bedford's first try at Nottingham.

Nathan Langdon produced the important opening score off a driving maul before Dean Adamson ensured a 10-5 interval lead.

A stop start second half was in danger of losing its momentum until Louis James made Nottingham pay for a needless cross-field kick as he plucked the ball out of the sky and ran 60m to the line.

Neighbours Ampthill suffered their first home league defeat of the season, losing 21-27 to table toppers Coventry at Dillingham Park in a see-saw encounter, with the visitors continuing their perfect start to their league campaign.

Ampthill head coach Paul Turner said: “I’m so pleased with our endeavour against a top of the table side.

“But you’ve got to be able to clear your lines and your lineout has got to function and neither of those did. But after our start to the season it’s a good performance.”

The Mob began well as Kennedy Sylvester forced his way over and Josh Barton converted after a yellow card for Tom Hitchcock. But Coventry's 14 men replied three minutes later with Suva Ma’asi finishing well.

Coventry took the lead for the first time in the 32nd minute, Matthews converting Jordan Poole's try.

Within three minutes Brandon Jackson dotted down underneath the sticks for Ampthill before Coventry's third try gave them a 19-14 lead into the half-time break.

Ampthill retook the lead once again in the 52nd minute through Hammick.

But the league leaders held their nerve in the last 20 minutes of the match and Tommy Matthews slotted a penalty in the 61st minute to put Coventry into a 22-21 lead, and after late yellow cards to James Isaacs and Olly Hartley, Hitchcock sealed a bonus point victory in the 76th minute.