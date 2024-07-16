West Harbour Pirate Lucas Titherington joins Bedford Blues
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 24-year-old, who spent 18 months with Coventry for prior Championship experience, joined up with his new teammates for the first time at training this week and will add a huge amount of competition to what is an already stacked back line roster.
Titherington headed across to New South Wales in Australia back in March and has spent the last couple of months with West Harbour, completing a similar journey to Alex Woolford who is currently based in Brisbane.
On linking up with the squad for another exciting Championship campaign, Titherington said: “I’m really excited to get going at Bedford Blues.
“I had the time of my life over in Sydney with West Harbour, I was very fortunate to get the opportunity.
"I think they play the same style as Bedford so that should hopefully help, and it’s worked out very well.
“There are some really good backs at Bedford so I’m excited to learn from everyone. There’s loads of potential here for me to become a better player, Bedford is a great club and I’m proud of the fact I’m here.”
A fierce competitor, Titherington began his senior rugby with Northumbria University in the BUCS Super Rugby pathway while completing a Business Management degree.
He joined Caldy straight out of university and was an ever present in the side which gained promotion to the Championship for the first time in the Wirral club’s history by winning National One in 2021/22.
Coventry was his next port of call where he made 29 appearances across the last two seasons, including three impressive displays against Bedford in league and cup.
He also turned out for the Newcastle Falcons A side on occasion while at Northumbria.