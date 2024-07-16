Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bedford Blues have strengthened their centre division options with the acquisition of Lucas Titherington following a short stint with Shute Shield competitors West Harbour Pirates.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old, who spent 18 months with Coventry for prior Championship experience, joined up with his new teammates for the first time at training this week and will add a huge amount of competition to what is an already stacked back line roster.

Titherington headed across to New South Wales in Australia back in March and has spent the last couple of months with West Harbour, completing a similar journey to Alex Woolford who is currently based in Brisbane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On linking up with the squad for another exciting Championship campaign, Titherington said: “I’m really excited to get going at Bedford Blues.

New signing for Bedford Blues - Lucas Titherington.

“I had the time of my life over in Sydney with West Harbour, I was very fortunate to get the opportunity.

"I think they play the same style as Bedford so that should hopefully help, and it’s worked out very well.

“There are some really good backs at Bedford so I’m excited to learn from everyone. There’s loads of potential here for me to become a better player, Bedford is a great club and I’m proud of the fact I’m here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fierce competitor, Titherington began his senior rugby with Northumbria University in the BUCS Super Rugby pathway while completing a Business Management degree.

He joined Caldy straight out of university and was an ever present in the side which gained promotion to the Championship for the first time in the Wirral club’s history by winning National One in 2021/22.

Coventry was his next port of call where he made 29 appearances across the last two seasons, including three impressive displays against Bedford in league and cup.

He also turned out for the Newcastle Falcons A side on occasion while at Northumbria.