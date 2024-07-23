RUFC Championship fixtures released for Bedford Blues and Ampthill
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Mob's first home game is the following week when newly promoted Chinnor visit The Olney Field for the first time since 2019.
The Villagers have recruited well since winning National One and will prove a tough early test for the Maroon & Gold.
Bedfordshire rugby fans will have to wait until the New Year for the first Battle Of Bedfordshire when Ampthill travel to Goldington Road to take on Bedford Blues on 18th January before welcoming their local rivals back on 10th May.
Blues begin at home for the second season running and will be looking for a first win on opening weekend since 2019 when hosting Caldy on Saturday, 21st September (3pm). Tough trips to Coventry and Cornish Pirates are broken up by Hartpury at home on Saturday, 5th October, with ex-Blue Billy Twelvetrees now part of their coaching staff.
Arguably the greatest moment at Goldington Road last season was the last-minute victory against Doncaster Knights and Joe Ford’s side will target revenge on Saturday, 19th October.
Champions, and title favourites Ealing Trailfinders come to town in early December for Blues' Christmas bash, before the calendar year concludes with festive rugby returning to Goldington Road in a local derby with Cambridge.
Bedford's two nearest rivals are the first visitors of 2025, both in January, as Blues seek retribution after defeats to Ampthill and Coventry last season.
Only one home league fixture is currently scheduled for both March and April, against Cornish Pirates and Nottingham respectively, while May begins against London Scottish on Bank Holiday weekend.
Blues will end their home campaign on the penultimate weekend of the season, by hosting Chinnor for the first time in history, on the weekend of 24th May.
Pre-season sees Bedford host games against Blackheath on Friday, 23rd August and Saracens on Friday, 6th September before travelling to Northampton Saints on Friday, 13th September.