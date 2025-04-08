Relegated Bedford Athletic end season on a high with win over Southend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bedford Athletic RUFC finished their miserable Regional One South East campaign with a 52-33 win at home to Southend.

Although the team had already been relegated, they finished the season on a high note, outscoring their visitors by eight tries to five for their fifth win of the campaign.

The win does not alter the fact that the side finish the league season at the foot of the table and, as events would have it, nine points behind the side who finished one place above relegation – Amersham & Chiltern.

Across the course of two seasons Athletic have won only a quarter of the games they have played.

Relegation therefore comes as no surprise and will allow the team to rebuild at a lower level.

Playing against the wind in the first half Athletic began the match trying to run the ball out of their own half.

When this proved unproductive they resorted to the box kick only for this to be charged down and visiting fly half Ben Lloyd collected the ball for the opening try, which he himself converted on eight minutes.

Athletic were able to fashion a response with the break initiated by a strong run from Andy Ince, which preceded a couple of 5m attacking scrums on the visitors' line.

From the second of these, flanker Josh Dunne broke clear for his side’s opening try which went unconverted.

Bedford took the lead in the 25th minute when scrum half Michael Trigg disrupted a visiting scrum, centre Dylan Edgington carried the ball forward and prop Ryley Longmuir was on hand to score the try, this time converted by Trigg.

From the kick off Athletic scored again when the ball was fed wide to Bradley Mckenna who sped away from 80m out to score his 13th try of the season. Trigg again converted.

But Southend were still in the contest and when the home team spilled the ball trying to run out of defence, second row Blue Newton picked up and ran hard and straight and through the home defence for his side’s second try, which was also converted.

Athletic closed out the scoring in the first half with their bonus point try.

The move was again initiated by a powerful run from Ince and, having established their position deep in the visiting 22, Athletic moved the ball wide for full back Stephen Woodhead to cross for the try in the left hand corner and they led 24-24.

The home team’s Achilles heel this campaign has been surrendering half-time leads.

Initially they started well in the second half with Josh Foster making a break and the ball finding its way to hooker Charlie Darlow, who scored the fifth try which was converted for a 31-14 lead.

True to recent patterns the home team then went through a mini meltdown, unable to cope as Southend upped the pace and intensity of the game.

This led to tries for wing Joe Nagy and No.8 Stuart Whatling.

From the next kick off, fly half Lloyd finished a move that cut through the entire home defence for a fifth score.

Lloyd converted two of these to give Southend a 33-31 lead on the hour mark.

Athletic responded by disrupting a Southend lineout, Josh Dunne carried the ball hard into the visiting defence and this time it was replacement prop Ryan Taylor who finished the try off, Trigg converting for a 38-33 lead.

Southend struck back with an intense period of pressure built on a break the length of the field and several set plays close to the home side’s try line.

A magnificent covering tackle from Woodhead helped stem the tide and eventually Southend were penalised in front of the posts.

The home team cleared the danger and from hereon were able to see out the match on the front foot.

This led to two late tries, first wing Josh Cassell broke through for a score, and then, with the kick-off not having gone the required 10 metres, the home side attacked again and Ryan Taylor found himself in space under the posts for the eighth and final try, Trigg adding conversions to both.

Athletic's season finishes with the Bedfordshire Cup Final at home to Ampthill on the weekend after Easter.