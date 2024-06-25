Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pat Tapley, the club's longest-serving player, has this week committed his future for an 11th season as a member of Bedford Blues.

Tapley marked 2023/24 with a testimonial year and concluded celebrations back in May with a staggering 76-76 draw in a fixture Bedfordshire XV and Cambridgeshire XV – the man himself scoring three in the game.

An inductee into the club’s prestigious century club back in 2021, Tapley has made 143 appearances at Bedford Blues – third highest among the current crop – alongside adding 63 tries in that time; only Dean Adamson has scored more.

“It feels a bit repetitive, but Bedford Blues is my club and as long as they want me here, I'll be here,” he said.

Pat Tapley - 11th season ahead for Bedford Blues.

"It wasn't my best campaign last time out, I know that, but it's difficult when you've got the two best wingers in the league with Dean Adamson and Sean French. It's tough to find minutes but I'm determined to prove I've still got something about me."

Joint top try scorer in the truncated 2021 campaign and outright winner in 2014/15, Tapley has been an important figure at Goldington Road throughout his time at the club and will now be earmarking surpassing 150 appearances next season.

A key figurehead, Tapley embodies everything about the culture of Bedford Blues – both on and off the field – and is an integral member of the team as one of the senior voices at Goldington Road.

Director of rugby Mike Rayer said: “Tappers had a really tough year, with lots of stuff going on in the background.

“He was massively patient, and we were equally patient with him.

“We had a chat at the end of last season, and he felt he didn’t want to sign off on a season like that.

“He feels like he’s got more to give, and perhaps didn’t put his best foot forward last year in terms of his involvement throughout the season so I’m excited to see him back in amongst it this time around.

“To be honest, he did have a really good start to last year, four tries in two games in pre-season including two against Northampton.