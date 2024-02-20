Oundle last kick penalty snatches draw away from battling Bedford Athletic

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An even contest swung one way and then the other throughout the afternoon, but it was Oundle who eventually took the opportunity to secure the win.

Another losing bonus point edges Bedford Athletic 14 points clear of the relegation zone with four matches left to play.

The matter is still very much in their own hands and the side can take a big leap toward safety if they can defeat visiting Tring for the first time a week on Saturday.

Oundle opened the scoring with a penalty kicked by Ben Young in the sixth minute before Leo Mortimer replied in kind for Athletic.

The opening try also went Oundle’s way and it was Harry Winch who went over with Young converting in the 10th minute.

Bedford were growing into the match and it was the visitors who scored the next two tries.

A fine passing move ended with captain Jake Foster crossing for his side’s opening try on 23 minutes.

On the half-hour Leo Mortimer recognised that his side were playing with penalty advantage and his precise crossfield kick fell to wing Ed Parker for a try that, with Mortimer’s conversion, saw Athletic take the lead for the first time at 15-10.

This lead was not to last through to half-time with Grant Snelling powering over for an Oundle try as they used their maul in heavy conditions to good effect. Young’s conversion gave the home side a 17-15 interval lead.

It was Oundle who scored again early in the second half. This time wing Logan Noble touched down for the score, Young’s conversion opening up a nine point gap.

The wet conditions were slowly starting to strangle the game and although Bedford were firmly in the contest, scoring opportunities began to be at a premium.

But when the opportunity presented itself the visitors took the points on offer with Mortimer first narrowing the gap and then drawing the team level with penalties in the 48th, 65th and 69th minute.

The visiting side even had a chance to win the match when a backs move broke down just short of the line.

In the end it was probably their own adventure that undid them.

Playing the ball away from an advancing scrum, the move broke down with a loose pass in midfield and Oundle countered with determination.