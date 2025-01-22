No mercy as leaders Oundle thrash bottom side Bedford Athletic

By Jeremy Tyrrell
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 08:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Bedford Athletic were thrashed 82-0 by league leaders Oundle as top faced bottom on Saturday.

The only bright spot on the day for the visiting team was that all their relegation rivals finished the day with defeats and no bonus points.

So the position at the bottom of the table remains unchanged with seven matches left to play and Athletic 11 points from safety.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a match that highlighted the gulf between the top and bottom there was no disguising the fact that Oundle, who scored 12 tries, were the vastly superior team.

No mercy from leaders Oundle as they cruise home to big score against bottom club Bedford Athletic.No mercy from leaders Oundle as they cruise home to big score against bottom club Bedford Athletic.
No mercy from leaders Oundle as they cruise home to big score against bottom club Bedford Athletic.

A couple of early penalties saw the side force a lineout on the home side’s 22 but that was overthrown and that was pretty much the end of the visitors’ scoring chances.

Oundle scored regularly throughout the first 40 minutes with tries arriving in the fifth, 11th, 15th and 20th minutes to see the bonus point claimed by the end of the first quarter.

Two quick tries before half time together with five conversions out of six saw the half end with Oundle 40 points to the good, outside centre Harry Winch scoring two tries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The third quarter saw three more converted tries added with lock Matthew Waring adding his second, all successfully converted for a 61-0 lead.

A flurry of three tries in the final five minutes saw Winch complete his hat-trick and Joe Bercis added a second.

Fly half Ben Young kicked 11 out of 12 conversions to finish the match with 22 points.

This Saturday Athletic play their rearranged match away to Hertford (3pm).

Related topics:Oundle
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice