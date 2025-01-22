No mercy as leaders Oundle thrash bottom side Bedford Athletic
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The only bright spot on the day for the visiting team was that all their relegation rivals finished the day with defeats and no bonus points.
So the position at the bottom of the table remains unchanged with seven matches left to play and Athletic 11 points from safety.
In a match that highlighted the gulf between the top and bottom there was no disguising the fact that Oundle, who scored 12 tries, were the vastly superior team.
A couple of early penalties saw the side force a lineout on the home side’s 22 but that was overthrown and that was pretty much the end of the visitors’ scoring chances.
Oundle scored regularly throughout the first 40 minutes with tries arriving in the fifth, 11th, 15th and 20th minutes to see the bonus point claimed by the end of the first quarter.
Two quick tries before half time together with five conversions out of six saw the half end with Oundle 40 points to the good, outside centre Harry Winch scoring two tries.
The third quarter saw three more converted tries added with lock Matthew Waring adding his second, all successfully converted for a 61-0 lead.
A flurry of three tries in the final five minutes saw Winch complete his hat-trick and Joe Bercis added a second.
Fly half Ben Young kicked 11 out of 12 conversions to finish the match with 22 points.
This Saturday Athletic play their rearranged match away to Hertford (3pm).