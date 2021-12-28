New Year's Day sees Ampthill hosting London Scottish and Bedford Blues at Doncaster Knights
Blues beat Jersey Reds in front of 4,000-strong Boxing Day crowd at Goldington Road
Bedford Blues won their Boxing Day game with Jersey Reds, much to the delight of the home support, as 4,000 fans enjoyed the festive feast of rugby at Goldington Road.
It was Blues' third Championship home-win in a row, notching up a 28-19 success over the Islanders, having led 18-5 at half time.
Bedford's tries came from Jamie Elliott, Jack Hughes and Rich Lane.
And Will Maisey made it 1,000 professional career points, adding three penalties and two conversions to his tally.
Blues now head to Doncaster Knights on Saturday for their New Year's Day encounter.
It wasn't such a happy Christmas for Ampthill who were narrowly beaten 26-22 at Coventry on Boxing Day. They let a 15-5 half-time lead slip as their hosts came back into the game.
Ampthill's try scorers were Jack Dickinson, Jac Arthur and Billy Harding, with Russell Bennett adding two conversions and a penalty.
They are hoping for a happier new year at Dillingham Park on Saturday, when they host London Scottish.
Ampthill’s Director of Rugby, Mark Lavery after the game: “I can’t fault our forwards today. I think they did everything we asked of them but regrettably, we are having a really difficult season with our inconsistency and lack of accuracy, and frankly not following the game plan. I know all the players, coaches, S&C staff and medical team are working really hard to correct it and I don’t think we are a bad side, but unless we start to follow the game plan we will have a very difficult second half of the season”