New Year's Day sees Ampthill hosting London Scottish and Bedford Blues at Doncaster Knights

.

Bedford Blues won their Boxing Day game with Jersey Reds, much to the delight of the home support, as 4,000 fans enjoyed the festive feast of rugby at Goldington Road.

It was Blues' third Championship home-win in a row, notching up a 28-19 success over the Islanders, having led 18-5 at half time.

Bedford's tries came from Jamie Elliott, Jack Hughes and Rich Lane.

And Will Maisey made it 1,000 professional career points, adding three penalties and two conversions to his tally.

Blues now head to Doncaster Knights on Saturday for their New Year's Day encounter.

It wasn't such a happy Christmas for Ampthill who were narrowly beaten 26-22 at Coventry on Boxing Day. They let a 15-5 half-time lead slip as their hosts came back into the game.

Ampthill's try scorers were Jack Dickinson, Jac Arthur and Billy Harding, with Russell Bennett adding two conversions and a penalty.

They are hoping for a happier new year at Dillingham Park on Saturday, when they host London Scottish.