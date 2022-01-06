New Year win for Ampthill - week off now ahead of derby day with Bedford Blues

.

Bedford Blues won their Boxing Day game with Jersey Reds, much to the delight of the home support, as 4,000 fans enjoyed the festive feast of rugby at Goldington Road.

It was Blues’ third Championship home-win in a row, notching up a 28-19 success over the Islanders, having led 18-5 at half time.

Bedford’s tries came from Jamie Elliott, Jack Hughes and Rich Lane.

And Will Maisey made it 1,000 professional career points, adding three penalties and two conversions to his tally.

Blues were due to head to Doncaster Knights on Saturday for their New Year’s Day encounter, but this was postponed due to a number of front row injuries and covid cases in the Blues squad.

It wasn’t such a happy Christmas fixture for Ampthill who were narrowly beaten 26-22 at Coventry on Boxing Day. They let a 15-5 half-time lead slip as their hosts came back into the game.

Ampthill’s try scorers were Jack Dickinson, Jac Arthur and Billy Harding, with Russell Bennett adding two conversions and a penalty.

But Ampthill more than made up for it with a happier new year at Dillingham Park on Saturday, when they hosted London Scottish, winning 36-17 in front of a 749-strong crowd.

Preparations were disrupted when a couple of players tested positive for covid the night before the game, but they still notched up a welcome Championship win.

Head Coach, Paul Turner said: “We were a bit nervous at the start – memories of last week’s result at Coventry combined with the disruption of the past 24 hours didn’t help but as the game went on, we got into our stride and played some great rugby today. Both our props were superb and our pack laid a solid foundation for a lot of what we did well, and we were clinical when given opportunities.

“Special mention must be given to the Academy lads who stepped in and came out of the game with great credit.”

Tries for Ampthill, who led 12-5 at half time, came from Paddy Ryan, Josh Sharp, Ollie Dawkins, Jack Dickinson and Sam Crean.

Russell Bennett kicked four conversions and a penalty.

Both teams have a break from Championship action this weekend but return on January 15 with their always eagerly anticipated ‘Battle of Bedfordshire’ derby day at Goldington Road.