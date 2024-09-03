Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ampthill head coach Paul Turner has made three additions to his squad ahead of the first XV's only pre-season friendly against Nottingham this Friday.

First to sign was hugely experienced loosehead prop Richard 'Baz' Barrington, who spent nine seasons with club partners Saracens, making 232 appearances and winning four Premiership titles and three European Champions Cups.

He has spent the past two seasons in France with Agen but has joined the Mob as player-coach following his return to Hertfordshire.

Turner said: “I’ve been well aware of Richard for a long time.

Richard Barrington - signed for Ampthill (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

“I remember watching him play for Hartpury Uni as a youngster and then at Jersey.

“He’s had an outstanding nine year career with Saracens and just returned from a stint in France with Agen.

“His playing record is as good as any at club level and he brings a huge amount of experience to our club as both a player and coach. I’m really enjoying working with him.”

Also adding considerable experience to the Ampthill pack will ex-New Zealand U20 hooker Rhys Marshall.

He previously spent five years in Europe playing for Munster 81 times, scoring 15 tries and joins from Highlanders in New Zealand!

Turner said: “Rhys met the squad when he arrived at the club a few weeks back.

“He’s a typical no-nonsense, hard working Kiwi with great knowledge of the game.

“He had a great record in Ireland with Munster and will add some real rugby IQ to our squad this season”

Marshall said: “Coming from a rural rugby community in Taranaki, New Zealand I have been privileged to do what I love throughout the world.

“It has never been simple and straightforward but nothing worth doing often is.

“Now my family get to join another proud rural rugby community and I can’t wait to show this community how much this game means to me.”

Competing with him for the starting number two shirt is another newcomer, young Welshman Jordan Liney.

Liney came through the Ospreys Academy and has played for Bristol Bears and RGC in the Welsh Premiership. He has been capped by Wales at U16, U18 and U20s.

“I’m really enjoying my time here with the Mob,” he said.

“We’ve got a great squad and I’m looking forward to expressing myself on the pitch and to seeing what we ca achieve as a group this season”

Students at Redborne Upper School will get to know Rhys and Jordan over the next few months as they will be delivering the Ampthill RUFC-Redborne rugby partnership in PE classes and extra-curricular clubs and matches.