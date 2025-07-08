New duo strengthen Bedford Blues' backs division

Bedford Blues have added two more backs to their ranks with the arrival of Archie Hosking from Rosslyn Park and George Worth, who returns to England following a two-year stint over the channel in Pro D2

Hosking will add further depth to their back row options.

The 24-year-old has spent the last three years in National One interspersed with some time in Australia participating in the Shute Shield for Southern Suburbs and more recently, Gordon.

The destructive ball carrier was a standout in the highly acclaimed Exeter University BUCS set-up and was rewarded for some fine form with a few appearances in the Prem Rugby Cup for Exeter Chiefs.

Hosking said: “I’ve always been looking for the opportunity to play in Champ Rugby and when the chance comes to join Bedford, it’s something you can’t really turn down.

“Super excited to meet up with the boys for pre-season and get stuck into what I hope will be another strong season for the club. Everyone has told me that this is a great club to represent, and speaking to Mike about the ambitions for the group in the coming years has only re-affirmed that.

“It’s good to come into a squad that is so competitive. Hopefully I can make the shirt my own and show the supporters what I can do, contributing to our hopeful success throughout the year.

“The structure of the league changing definitely makes it exciting, more jeopardy, every week means something. I can’t wait to experience playing at a packed-out Goldington Road.”

The highly experienced Worth, 28, offers a great deal of versatility to Mike Rayer’s backs division, and is most recognised for his lengthy time at Leicester Tigers and joins up with his new teammates from Valence Romans.

“Moving back to England from France is going to be a different scene but one I’m looking forward to,” he said.

“I’d been keeping an eye on Bedford’s results ever since speaking to Mike and the boys were winning every week, so it’s an environment that I’m really keen to get involved with, and hopefully add to.

“My home isn’t too far away from Bedford which helps, the style of play suits my game, and the competitiveness of the squad is exciting.

“The backs division is pretty settled and were extremely successful last season so it’s going to be tough to break into the squad.

“It’s on me to put my best foot forward when we meet for the start of pre-season. I’m going to fly into it and see where it leaves me.”

Born in Peterborough, Worth joined Leicester’s renowned Academy set-up having been spotted while at Wymondham College.

A short loan spell at Coventry in National One came prior to a Tigers debut in May 2016. Worth then spent the fledgling parts of the following season at Nottingham for his first Championship experience, then really established himself at the Premiership heavyweights.

He made 62 appearances in total, before jet setting Down Under firstly on loan to Melbourne Rebels before joining them permanently for the 2022 Super Rugby campaign.

A return to England came down the road at Ampthill, featuring against Bedford for the sellout Boxing Day clash at Goldington Road, before these two recent seasons in France.

Three more players at neighbouring Ampthill have also re-signed for the new campaign with Charles Rylands, Jake Parkinson and Aidan King agreeing to stay.