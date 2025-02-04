Narrow win over Shelford keeps Bedford Athletic hopes alive of avoiding the drop

Struggling Bedford Athletic kept their faint hopes of avoiding relegation alive when they clinched a narrow 29-28 win over Shelford.

In a match in which they outscored their opponents by four tries to three, they had to cling on in the final minutes to secure the bonus point win.

The win leaves them eight points from safety behind 10th place Harpenden, who they visit in two week’s time.

A win would leave the side just one further victory from exiting the relegation zone while defeat could leave the team needing a minimum of three wins from the final four matches to avoid the drop.

There was an energetic start to the match from both teams with the first scoring chance falling to Shelford as a kick down the right wing saw the ball beat outside centre Cameron Patrick to the dead ball line.

It was Shelford who scored first as they took a quick tap penalty with inside centre Joe Allison cutting through finding fly half Callum Hall in support for the opening try, full back Harvey Taylor converting on 17 minutes.

Athletic responded with a penalty from Josh Foster although a second chance minutes later drifted wide.

By now the home team were in the ascendancy, but the scoring chances remained elusive until a turnover at the lineout saw the ball quickly spun down the home back line allowing left wing Bradley Mckenna to chip ahead but the ball went dead.

It wasn’t long before McKenna did have his try as Foster launched a kick deep into the visiting 22 and the ball bounced into the wing’s hands for a run unopposed under the posts for the home team’s opening try on 33 minutes. Foster converted.

Before half-time the home side had a further chance as a penalty kick set up an attacking lineout, hooker Charlie Darlow peeled off the drive and fed centre Harry Sawford-Smith for the try on his 150th appearance.

Foster converted and Bedford Athletic led 17-7 at half-time.

Shelford upped the intensity after the break.

Two penalties in the opening 10 minutes of the second half from Taylor narrowed the score to 17-13 and on 53 minutes they got a rolling maul travelling at speed to the home side’s 22.

This sucked in the defence, creating gaps out wide which were exploited on the left wing as winger Rory Rees crossed for the try.

Taylor kept up an unblemished kicking display with the conversion as Shelford led 20-17.

The match came alive as a contest on 58 minutes as visiting prop Bradley Robinson was sin-binned for repeated high tackle offences.

Fly half Will Dorasamy drilled the penalty 50 metres into the corner and the line out catch and drive was executed to perfection as hooker Charlie Darlow crossed at the back of the maul.

Athletic led 22-20, but from the kick-off Shelford quickly earned another penalty and Taylor restored the lead at 23-22.

Bedford kept the pressure on and when the opportunity arose Dorasamy drilled another long distance penalty into the corner for another catch and drive routine.

This time the ball was spun infield and it was Sawford-Smith who crashed through the defence for the try, converted by Foster on 70 minutes.

Shelford responded and wave after wave of attacked crashed against the home defence which eventually succumbed to Shelford’s third try from wing Rees on 75 minutes.

Critically the conversion was missed leaving Athletic ahead 29-28.

A free kick from a scrum for an early engagement saw Shelford make 60 yards, the attack halted only by a high tackle from Josh Cassell who received a yellow card for his efforts.

Then full back Archie Duncan was penalised for throwing the ball away and Shelford set up a series of scrums from 5 metres to pressurise the home side’s try line.

Athletic ended the initial siege by winning a turnover penalty but trying to run the clock down they were penalised for sealing off the ball running out of defence and then had a second yellow card for captain Nick Thomas who stopped Shelford scrum half Charles Baker from taking a quick penalty. Once again Shelford chose the 5 metre scrum to drive hard at the home side’s line but the final surge was held up with Liam Walpole getting under the ball and closing out the game for the home side.