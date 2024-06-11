Michael Le Bourgeois to retain player-coach role with Bedford Blues
A key component of the team, both on and off the field, Le Bourgeois brought a huge amount of value and experience back with him when re-joining from Premiership outfit Wasps in the summer of 2022 and will again be looking to influence proceedings next season.
“I am really happy to re-sign at Bedford Blues for another year,” he said.
"Part of the reason I came back two years ago was because of the style of the play here at Goldington Road, and it’s a brand that you want to be a part of.
“I’m really enjoying my rugby so it’s pleasing to continue that side of things again in 23/24. I’m enjoying being part of the group and this is an opportunity for me to keep doing what I love.
“I’ve also enjoyed the coaching and being on that side of things as well.
"We have a good senior group here and it’s been great to pass on that knowledge to the squad of what I’ve learnt and experienced in my career.
“It’s good that Tom Cruse is joining us in the coaching staff next season, obviously someone I know from my time at Wasps.
"He is another who has been through the Champ to get to the Premiership and achieve all that he has in his career.
"I’m sure he’ll settle really well into the group as another person for the boys to learn from.”
A former captain of the club, Le Bourgeois is one of the most experienced players currently on the books at Goldington Road, having contributed 188 points from 170 appearances across both spells.
Director of rugby, Mike Rayer said: “I sat down with Booj just after Christmas and it was very clear that he’s still keen to carry on playing and having an impact.
“I have to say he’s been absolutely pure class this past season on the field plus grasping hold of the coaching side of things.
“Having him alongside Tom Cruse in the coaching team next season, two young coaches keen to progress with their careers, is exciting and I’m looking forward to us all working together.”