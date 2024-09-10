A new-look Ampthill squad were beaten 27-21 by a late Nottingham try in their only pre-season friendly ahead of the new Championship season on Saturday.

Head coach Paul Turner said: “It was a really good exercise tonight, the result could have gone either way at the end.

“What is probably more important is us spending more time together as a group.

“We are a completely new squad and time together over the next two weeks will be crucial for the start of our league campaign.

Ampthill head coach Paul Turner.

“The game showed us where we are.

“We will come together as a team now – we’ve had more players arrive this week and really only trained together for the first time on Wednesday.

“We saw a lot of positive stuff tonight our energy and work rate was contagious. I like that.

“Hard work will always beat talent when talent doesn’t want to work hard”

“Together we’ve got big fortnight ahead.”

Nottingham took two minutes to open the scoring, captain Jack Dickinson going over from a maul in the corner, though Parks pulled his kick short.

With the game split into four quarters the hosts dominated the first – the Ampthill midfield lead by co-captain Fraser Strachan working hard to contain a quick Archers backline.

Nottingham doubled their advantage just before the first break – a similar try to the first from a line out and maul, again Parks pulled his kick short.

By the start of the second quarter the Mob were growing into the game and, with Barton pulling the strings they started to gain territory, dominate possession and got their first score on 32 minutes.

Barton pinged a penalty deep into the corner, the line out set the platform and debutant hooker James Isaacs burrowed through a gap from the maul to score, Barton added the extras.

Ampthill continued to dominate possession and got their reward on the stroke of half-time.

A penalty for a deliberate knock-on 5m out gave Richard Barrington the opportunity to tap and go for the Mob second try. With Barton again on target the Mob led 14-10 at half-time.

Nottingham made multiple changes for the second half. In contrast Ampthill came out with the starting XV but the hosts quickly restored their advantage after a quick break down the left was finished by the wing, conversion missed.

Ampthill scored their third on 50 minutes – great work by the forwards in the gold zone with multiple phases before Kima Ravuvu crashed over.

A third successful kick from Barton made it 21-15.

Nottingham hit back again just before the third water break – a well worked try across the field finished by wing Myall.

But the conversion was missed and it was 21-20 with 20 minutes to play.

Ampthill almost emptied their bench for the final 20 minutes and they introduced some new energy into the game.

Ill-discipline from Ampthill saw them reduced to 13 men with 12 minutes to play.

Despite the numerical disadvantage the Mob defence held firm until the 78th minute when Nottingham's backs fed Myall for his second try and with it the game.

Bedford Athletic lost in their opening game of the new season in Regional One South East, going down 54-37 away to Southend.

The visitors did well to fight back to 35-34 at one stage but could not stay in contention for the win as their hosts stretched their unbeaten record to 22 matches.