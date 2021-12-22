It's Bedford Blues v Jersey Reds on Boxing Day and Ampthill home for New Year

.

Bedford Blues welcome Jersey Reds for a sell-out Boxing Day spectacle at Goldington Road - with a crowd of 4,500 expected through the turnstiles on Sunday.

Mike Rayer’s side will be hoping to continue momentum from the London Scottish victory earlier this month, having sat out last weekend with a bye.

Blues go into the game fifth in the Greene King IPA Championship and will be hoping to turn the tables on their visitors after their 40-28 defeat on the island in September.

Harvey Biljon’s team are second, having also beaten Scottish last time out.

Blues then head to Doncaster Knight's Castle Park ground on New Year's Day (Saturday, January 1) looking for a repeat of their 31-23 home success in October.

Fresh from their 20-15 win over Nottingham last weekend, Ampthill have a Boxing Day trip to Coventry before hosting London Scottish at Dillingham Park in their New Year fixture on Saturday.

In the tight home game with Coventry back in September Ampthill side were 21-19 victors and will be keen for another victory to boost their seventh-place standing in the Championship.