Injury-hit Bedford Athletic edge clash of top two sides at Peterborough

The battle of the top two teams in Regional Two Midlands East went the way of Bedford Athletic with a 29-24 victory at Peterborough.

Despite being severely hampered by injuries throughout the match the visitors kept their composure to dig in for victory despite the home side pulling to within two points with five minutes to go.

It was Peterborough who struck first with the opening try in the third minute being touched down by their outside centre Charles Jacobs, the conversion being missed.

The visitors were undaunted by this and quickly struck back levelling matters through prop Lewis Ager, Leo Mortimer’s conversion giving the side a lead they would never relinquish in the sixth minute.

For a time the visitors were comfortably in control of the game and extended their lead in the 15th minute with a try by No.8 Lucas Nisbett-Hadaway, Leo Mortimer’s second conversion stretching the lead to 14-5.

However matters were soon to get difficult as injuries took their toll.

Starting scrum half Stephen Woodhead was off with a knee injury and was soon joined by his replacement Michael Trigg causing a major reshuffle to the Bedford Athletic back line.

Full back Louis Haley had to move into scrum half and replacement back row forward Jake Foster had to come onto the wing for the remainder of the match to keep the visitors with 15 players on the pitch.

It was therefore a surprise when Bedford Athletic extended their lead with a try from pacy wing Luke Denham just before the break before Peterborough pulled a try back on the stroke of half-time through No.8 Alfie Lewis as Bedford Athletic led 19-10 at the break.

Further injuries to centres Steve Smith and Harry Sawford-Smith further disrupted the visitors and, although they stayed on the pitch, it was Peterborough who scored first at the start of the second half, winger Nicholas Langton exploiting the visitor’s defensive frailties for a try converted by Ian Williams.

Despite losing second row Erran Singh-Soomal to a head injury, Bedford Athletic were able to keep their noses in front and scored next through back row forward Lewis Sharp on 57 minutes. Mortimer’s successful conversion stretched the lead to 26-17.

Despite the disruption, Bedford Athletic continued to hold their own with man of the match Nisbett-Hadaway to the forefront of both the defensive effort and what attacking opportunities came their way.

With five minutes left Bedford Athletic were on the attack on the home side’s line when a misplaced pass allowed Peterborough to intercept and run the length of the pitch for their fourth try, touched down under the posts and then converted by Williams.

Bedford Athletic responded with a penalty kick from Mortimer and then hung on for the remaining minutes.

The victory leaves the side top of the league with maximum points from three games and once again they face a top of the table clash in two weeks time when they host Kettering at Putnoe Wood with a 3pm kick off.