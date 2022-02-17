Injured Bedford Queens rugby player Connor Pollard overwhelmed by support

Connor Pollard (left) with his brother Luke

Bedford Queens rugby club have been overwhelmed by the generous support for an injured player after launching an appeal earlier this week.

The club hope to raise £7,500 to help Connor Pollard, who sustained a nasty leg injury playing on the wing against Stockwood Park last month.

The 21-year-old self employed carpenter, in his first full season in the 1st XV, ruptured his MCL, PCL and ACL as well as suffered multiple fractures to his knee. He will need to undergo surgery and they say he is very lucky to still have his leg.

Club secretary Andrew Jackson explained: “A number of the playing squad had mentioned about helping Connor out in some way as he is such a good clubman.

“A GoFundMe page seemed the next logical step. Players and various other members of the club started sharing it and it has snowballed from there.

“The kindness and generosity of everyone including other clubs is completely overwhelming. I have spoken to Connor a lot recently and he can’t quite comprehend it. He is totally blown away!”

Grateful Connor added: “Just want to say a massive thankyou to everyone that has supported me on my journey so far. The kindness of everyone is just unreal and overwhelming.

“The donations have taken a massive weight of my shoulders and made it so I can just focus on my recovery, just shows what an amazing family I have at Queens.

“Also a massive thankyou to the other rugby clubs who have helped raise money for me over the weekend, it really is an amazing sport to be a part of. Words can’t explain how grateful I am, thank you so much.”

Other local clubs include Rushden, who Queens played on Saturday, and Stockwood Park, raising £750.

On Thursday morning (February 17) the GoFundMe total had reached a fantastic £5,465.

The page can be found at https://gf.me/v/c/p5ng/helping-a-rugby-player-through-a-serious-injuryEncouraging donations, it says: “We understand that Connor is self-employed and is going to be out of action for the foreseeable future.