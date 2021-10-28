Hartpury and Doncaster Knights next tests for Bedford Blues and Ampthill

Gareth Tindall scoring a try for Bedford Swifts against Biggleswade

Bedford Blues suffered their first home defeat of the season 37-32 to Richmond, who continued their impressive start to the campaign.

Out of sorts Blues were made to pay for ill discipline, and mistakes as the visitors secured their first away victory in the Championship since April 2019 and first win in Bedford since May 1999.

Watched by a Goldington Road crowd of 2,735, it was 20-20 at the interval, thanks to tries by Reece Marshall and Connor Tupai.

Pat Tapley and Ethan Grayson added two more, but it wasn’t enough and the defeat sees Blues sixth in the Greene King IPA table, ahead of this weekend’s trip to Hartpury.

Ampthill came close to beating Jersey Reds but the islanders fought back to draw 17-17 in a tense encounter, which left head coach Paul Turner frustrated.

“We got to 17-5 but then everything fell apart for us in the last ten minutes,” he said.

“Our lineout went, our decision-making went, we overplayed when we’d been given a penalty and suddenly it was 17-all.

“You’d have thought getting two points in Jersey would be a good result, but I felt we left another two out there and that’s why I’m disappointed.”

Ampthill led 7-5 at the interval when Tom Hudson and Morgan Monks set up Austin Wallis to score by the posts. Russell Bennett converted.

Bennett then added a penalty and converted Joe Goodchild’s try, after quick hands from captain Charlie Beckett and Monks.

Ampthill host Doncaster Knights on Saturday.

Midlands 1 East leaders Bedford Athletic made it seven wins out of seven beating Market Harborough 38-32 and welcome mid-table Oadby Wyggestonians this weekend.

Third place Stockwood Park were too strong for Queens, winning 76-0 in Midlands 3 East (South). Rushden & Higham are Queens’ visitors this week.

In the division below, Swifts drew 12-12 with Biggleswade in a tough encounter between two squads gunning for promotion.

The visitors led 12-0 at the break but Alex Smith touched down after some great interplay along the left wing.

Then from a penalty in front of the posts a quick thinking tap and go from Gareth Tindall saw him slide over. With kicker Smith injured Jordan Marshall levelled with the extras for a fair result.