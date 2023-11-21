Gywn Parks kicks Ampthill to first away win of season at London Scottish

A sublime individual display by fly half Gwyn Parks helped Ampthill secure an emphatic 36-10 bonus point victory at London Scottish, their first away success of the RFU Championship season.

Parks kicked four conversions and a penalty with tries by Brandon Jackson, Tobias Elliott, Kapeli Pifeleti and Ben Chapman as Ampthill had to come back from 10-7 down after losing Pifeleti to a yellow card.

Ampthill head coach Paul Turner said,“We played really well in the second half.

"That’s probably the best we’ve played consistently across the season.

Tobias Elliot of Ampthill, right, was among Ampthill's try scorers last weekend. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

“The half-backs Charlie Bracken and Gwyn Parks I thought were outstanding, and they drove the side into the right areas.”

Back in action this week after a weekend without a fixture, Bedford Blues star Alex Woolford said: “The campaign has been really positive so far.

“The promising thing for us is that we're actually getting better week on week.

“As a whole we're moving in the right direction although there are plenty of areas for us to work on.

“It's exciting going forward now and we've got a bit of a push until Christmas.

“The squad is really exciting this year.

"We have added some really good players to the core that have been here for a couple of years now. We are just coming together quite nicely.

“On a personal note it's just good to be fit and back playing and able to contribute.”

Blues are at home to Cambridge this Saturday while Ampthill host a visit by Cornish Pirates.

Bedford Athletic returned to winning ways with a 29-10 victory over Hertford.

They scored five tries in a game in which they dominated all aspects of attack and defence to fully deserve their bonus point victory.