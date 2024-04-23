Fourth win in a row for Ampthill as they secure double over Doncaster Knights

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“We got sucked into a forward battle in the first half and were on the wrong side of the game but the try before half-time changed things,” said Turner.

“We played some outstanding rugby in the second half against a really strong Doncaster side and I’m really pleased with the result.”

Knights dominated the first 30 minutes and Russell Bennett punished the Ampthill penalty count to go 9-0 ahead with three successful kicks.

Ampthill head coach Paul Turner - some outstanding rugby.

Ampthill reduced the arrears following a well-worked try finished by Tom Bacon, converted by Josh Barton – his first of seven successful attempts at the posts, before Charlie Bracken scored Ampthill’s second on the stroke of half-time to give Ampthill a slender 14-9 advantage at the break.

After the break, quick thinking from Charlie Bracken following a rare Doncaster penalty created Ampthill’s third try on 60 minutes, Tobias Elliot scoring under the posts.

Barton was again the creator for the bonus point try, Josh Hallett chasing his kick and touching down.

A yellow card for Doncaster on 72 minutes saw Ampthill take advantage to run in another three tries in the final six minutes.