Bedford Blues have signed former Leicester Tiger Fred Tuilagi ahead of the new Championship campaign.

Recently living in France, Tuilagi returns to English rugby looking to make an impact back in the second tier.

Predominantly found at No.8, he can also feature on either flank if needed.

The 27-year-old will add a huge amount of ball-carrying power to what is an already highly competitive back row division, and his arrival comes at the perfect time to integrate within the squad ahead of the club’s pre-season fixture schedule.

Fred Tuilagi in action for Leicester Tigers.

“I am really excited to get stuck into things,” he said.

“I am grateful to the people who have made this happen and hopefully I can do everyone proud wearing a Bedford jersey.

“There are a few factors why this is the perfect fit at this stage of my career.

“I’ve only ever heard good things about the club – it's got a lot of history and I want to put my mark on that. It’s the best place for me to be heading into the new season.

“My main goal will be to perform and deliver, doing everything I can to help the club achieve its aims and ambitions. Let’s make it a season to remember.”

Following in his family’s footsteps, Tuilagi began his senior career at Leicester Tigers having come through the age grades at Hinckley.

He made his senior debut for the Premiership and European heavyweights in 2016, making eight appearances in total either side of a loan spell at Coventry, before heading to Italy three years later for a stint with Colorno.

A return to England saw him link up with brother Brian at London Scottish before he re-established himself at Chinnor in the 2021-22 National One campaign.

For the past two years, he has spent time over the channel with AS Bedarrides and his standout performances earned him a call-up to the Samoa squad for the recent July internationals.

Director of rugby, Mike Rayer added: “We wanted to add a bit of firepower to the back row and Fred looks like he fits that bill in terms of that ball carrying ability.

“He’s been out of the English scene for a few years but wants to establish himself back in the game and see how he can kick his career on.

“He sees Bedford as the perfect shop window for that.

“He has been training out in Samoa for the last four months so he’s been exposed to a real good training regime and preparation.

“He’s itching to get his boots on and start playing again.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​