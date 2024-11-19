First away win at last for struggling Bedford Athletic at Old Northamptonians

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Struggling Bedford Athletic finally picked up their first away win of the season with a 35-30 success at Old Northamptonians.

In a tight derby encounter featuring five yellow cards, it was the visitors who finished the game ahead on the scoreboard, securing both the win and the try bonus point.

The first scores went to the home side with fly half Luke Newton kicking penalties in the second and 12th minutes.

A cagey first quarter saw Leo Mortimer kick a penalty in response following the home side’s first yellow card of the day for centre Joe Liggins’ high tackle.

Bedford Athletic - first away win secured.

The extra man was soon made to count with James Wallace crossing for the first try of the match on the 20 minute mark taking Bedford Athletic past 18,000 points in first XV league rugby.

Leo Mortimer extended the lead to 10-6 with the conversion.

Old Northamptonians were destined to be reduced to 14 players again just past the half hour mark when their other centre Callum Lodder was shown a yellow card for dissent.

Before the end of the half Bedford Athletic made this advantage tell as well with Leo Mortimer kicking a further penalty for a 13-6 half-time lead.

Old Northamptonians appeared to get the better start in the second half with Andy Ince being sent to the sin bin for collapsing a maul and the home side being awarded a penalty try to level the scores. Bedford Athletic didn’t let the momentum shift and were quickly back in the lead when winger Bradley McKenna scored a second try for the visitors.

This lead was not to last either and back on the field centre Lodder got the home side’s second try which with Newton’s conversion made the score 20-18.

Bedford Athletic were competing well in all aspects of the game with scrum half Michael Trigg’s box kicking putting their hosts under pressure as were the barrelling runs of hooker Charlie Darlow, the hard running of Nathan Litchfield and once restored to the pitch the all round game of man of the match Andy Ince.

Mortimer restored the lead with a penalty on the hour mark before the home side were again reduced to 14 men with a yellow card to flanker Oliver Rose.

Bedford Athletic took immediate advantage with Charlie Darlow touching down after a forward drive, Mortimer’s conversion extending the lead to eight points.

Newton narrowed the lead with a further penalty kick but going into the final 10 minutes it was Bedford Athletic who scored the decisive try.

Surprising everyone by taking a quick tap penalty on his own 10m line, fly half Mortimer fed winger McKenna who shrugged off the tacklers and sped 60m to the home side’s line.

Once the ball had been recycled through several phases it was prop Ryan Taylor who was on hand to score the bonus point try, Mortimer making it 35-23.

There was a nervy finish for the visitors.

First hooker Callum Burns dotted down for a third converted try to narrow the gap to 35-30 and then in the final throws of the game Lewis Sharp was sin-binned for a high tackle, leaving Old Northamptonians advancing up the pitch with penalties against 14 men.

They attempted to execute a repeat of their driving maul but this time Ryan Taylor got into the middle of it, held the ball up and secured the win for his side.

Bedford Athletic have a week’s break now before travelling to bottom side Amersham & Chiltern as their fight against relegation continues.